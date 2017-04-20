Video: Senior minister in Yogi Adityanath govt 'insults' differently abled staff

Lucknow: Senior Uttar Pradesh Minister Satyadev Pachauri purportedly insulted a physically disabled employee during a surprise inspection, a video of which has gone viral on the social media.

This incident comes days after the Yogi Adityanath government renamed the 'Viklang Kalyan Vibhag' (Handicap Welfare Department) as 'Divyang Jan Shasaktikaran Vibhag' (Divyang Empowerment Department).

The Khadi and Village Industries Minister allegedly made a derogatory reference when he came across a 'divyang' contractual employee yesterday during an inspection of the department's office in Dalibagh area in Lucknow.

"You have kept a loola-langda on contract. What will he do? This is the reason behind lack of hygiene in Lucknow," Pachauri was purportedly heard saying in the video clip which went viral on the social media.