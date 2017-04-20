Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Senior minister in Yogi Adityanath govt 'insults' differently abled staff

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 2:24 pm IST
'You have kept a loola-langda on contract. What will he do? This is the reason behind lack of hygiene in Lucknow,' Satyadev Pachauri said.
Senior Uttar Pradesh Minister Satyadev Pachauri purportedly insults a physically disabled employee during a surprise inspection. (Photo: videograb)
 Senior Uttar Pradesh Minister Satyadev Pachauri purportedly insults a physically disabled employee during a surprise inspection. (Photo: videograb)

Lucknow: Senior Uttar Pradesh Minister Satyadev Pachauri purportedly insulted a physically disabled employee during a surprise inspection, a video of which has gone viral on the social media.

This incident comes days after the Yogi Adityanath government renamed the 'Viklang Kalyan Vibhag' (Handicap Welfare Department) as 'Divyang Jan Shasaktikaran Vibhag' (Divyang Empowerment Department).

The Khadi and Village Industries Minister allegedly made a derogatory reference when he came across a 'divyang' contractual employee yesterday during an inspection of the department's office in Dalibagh area in Lucknow.

"You have kept a loola-langda on contract. What will he do? This is the reason behind lack of hygiene in Lucknow," Pachauri was purportedly heard saying in the video clip which went viral on the social media.

Tags: satyadev pachauri, yogi adityanath, differently abled, employee
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 8 to have a fingerprint sensor on the back

(Representational image)
 

Salman Khan’s Tubelight earns a whopping 227 crores even before its trailer release!

Posters of the film 'Tubelight'.
 

Mahatma Gandhi stamps sold for 500,000 pounds at auction in UK

The Indian stamps were particularly rare owing to the fact they were in a set of four. (Photo: Stanely Gibbson)
 

Tennis superstar Serena Williams confirms pregnancy

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament singles title at the Australian Open in January. (Photo: AP)
 

So, this is the real reason behind Aamir’s Dangal not being nominated for IIFA Awards

A still from 'Dangal'.
 

Video: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle share experiences about their opening partnerships

While Chris Gayle blazed his way to a 38-ball 77, Virat Kohli brought up his second fifty in three matches this season. (Photo: IPL/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Red beacon ban: Government believes in equality, says Venkaiah Naidu

The ban applies to union ministers, chief ministers, state cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and judges of the High Court and Supreme Court. (Photo: File)

TN CM removes beacon light from his car, cabinet ministers to follow suit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo)

Jawan's suspension unfortunate, should have been treated as whistle blower: Cong

Bahadur should have been treated as a whistle blower rather than being sacked,

Witness protection programme needed in India, say experts

Such a programme will give greater confidence to victims and witnesses to come forward and help take the cases to their logical end, participants at the consultation, ‘Safe City is a Smart City’, organised by the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission and Hanns Seidel Foundation of Germany, on April 17 and 18, in the city.

Bengaluru bandh on April 28: No Bahubali first day, first show

Babuhali 2
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham