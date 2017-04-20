Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court ruling on Babri late but welcome, says Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2017, 1:34 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Owaisi said demolition of Babri Masjid is a national shame and people responsible for it were running the government.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Political parties in the state on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order on reviving of conspiracy charges against BJP senior leaders in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and others will now face charges. However, Kalyan Singh will get immunity from facing charges in his capacity of being Rajasthan Governor.

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said demolition of Babri Masjid is a national shame and people responsible for it were running the government.

“Gandhi’s killers were convicted and hanged while the Babri accused have been made Union ministers and conferred Padma Vibhushan. The judicial system moves slowly. Mahatma Gandhi assassination case was completed in two years while the Babri masjid demolition, which is more serious than the Gandhi assassination, has not been decided yet,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Mr Owaisi said: “6 December, 1992 was a shameful day, in fact Black Day for Indian democracy and will always be remembered when rule of law was demolished.”

 “Will Kalyan Singh resign and face trial or hide behind cover of being Governor? Will Modi government remove him in interest of justice? I doubt. Now Supreme Court has said conspiracy charge will be added against the accused, will Padma Vibhushan be taken back from them?”

TS BJP spokesman Krishna Saagar Rao said the party will respect the Supreme Court decision on framing of charges against senior party leaders.

“In multiple trials over the last 25 years, our senior leaders were exonerated by both CBI court and Allahabad High Court. We are very sure of the dismissal of these baseless charges on them after this trail too. Our leaders have the courage to face the trial and come out clean for the larger cause they have been fighting,” he said. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomed the Supreme Court directive.

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir said action should be taken against the guilty and trial should be completed as per specified period.

Tags: babri masjid demolition case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Amit Shah and Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

Babri demolition case: Modi, Amit Shah discuss SC verdict

Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party will study in detail the court verdict before offering comments.
20 Apr 2017 1:42 AM
RJD chief Lalu Yadav

Babri demolition case: PM behind trial of Advani, says Lalu Yadav

I have heard that Advani was in the presidential race and after the court’s order, his chances are finished, says Lalu Yadav.
20 Apr 2017 1:37 AM

World Gallery

The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 per cent in Monday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities. Thousands of supporters of the 'No' campaign, in the referendum on granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers took to the streets of Istanbul late on Monday citing voting irregularities. The placard reads in Turkish: 'No We Won'.

Turkey referendum: Supporters of 'No' campaign protest against poll violations
With the deadline for 2016 tax returns to be filed coming closer, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across the United States to pressurise President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has repeatedly refused.

Tax Day Rallies: American demonstrators demand to know Trump's tax returns
Kim Jong Un wore a black suit and white shirt, stepping out of a limousine and saluting his honor guard before walking down a red carpet.

North Korea marks founder's birthday, rolls out missilies, other weaponary
From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Innovative new product enables women to have sex during period

And there's no mess at all (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Katy Perry slammed online for posting image of goddess Kali

Katy Perry shared the image on her Instagram account.
 

Pro-Kannada outfits aiming for Karnataka bandh on Baahubali 2 release date

A still from the film.
 

If ever made, Sanjay Dutt would want to be a part of Sadak 2!

Sanjay Dutt
 

Video: Leopard runs amok in Odisha village, chases forest ranger off roof

The ranger was injured (Photo: YouTube)
 

Mr President, I'm sorry: Hillary texted Obama on election night, reveals book

Hillary Clinton (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad consumer forum tells Andhra Bank to refund customer’s Rs 19,000

File picture of people using an ATM machine in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Bus stops turn parking lots, passengers fume

Vehicles parking in front of a bus stop at Sanathnagar on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Mega Engineering, Nagarjuna, L&T bag water scheme

The state government had called tenders for the implementation of drinking water supply scheme in 10 urban local bodies in three packages worth Rs 1,521.34 crore. (Representational Image)

IIM to study Telangana hooch fight

A two-member team from IIM, Lucknow, is in Hyderabad to study the methods and publish a paper on the best practices.

Telangana: Travel bus rams truck; driver, 4 others injured

The bus driver, K. Raju, lost control and dashed into the lorry container carrying pipes around 5:20 a.m. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham