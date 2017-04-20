Supreme Court ruling on Babri late but welcome, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Political parties in the state on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order on reviving of conspiracy charges against BJP senior leaders in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Union minister Uma Bharti and others will now face charges. However, Kalyan Singh will get immunity from facing charges in his capacity of being Rajasthan Governor.

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said demolition of Babri Masjid is a national shame and people responsible for it were running the government.

“Gandhi’s killers were convicted and hanged while the Babri accused have been made Union ministers and conferred Padma Vibhushan. The judicial system moves slowly. Mahatma Gandhi assassination case was completed in two years while the Babri masjid demolition, which is more serious than the Gandhi assassination, has not been decided yet,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Mr Owaisi said: “6 December, 1992 was a shameful day, in fact Black Day for Indian democracy and will always be remembered when rule of law was demolished.”

“Will Kalyan Singh resign and face trial or hide behind cover of being Governor? Will Modi government remove him in interest of justice? I doubt. Now Supreme Court has said conspiracy charge will be added against the accused, will Padma Vibhushan be taken back from them?”

TS BJP spokesman Krishna Saagar Rao said the party will respect the Supreme Court decision on framing of charges against senior party leaders.

“In multiple trials over the last 25 years, our senior leaders were exonerated by both CBI court and Allahabad High Court. We are very sure of the dismissal of these baseless charges on them after this trail too. Our leaders have the courage to face the trial and come out clean for the larger cause they have been fighting,” he said. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomed the Supreme Court directive.

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir said action should be taken against the guilty and trial should be completed as per specified period.