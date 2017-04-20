Nation, Current Affairs

Renaming places doesn't make illegal occupation legal: India to China on Arunachal

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 5:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
China on Wednesday had announced that it has ‘standardised’ official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh.
India and China flags. (File photo)
New Delhi: Taking offence to China renaming six places in Arunachal Pradesh, India on Thursday said inventing names of states of a neighbour does not make illegal occupation legal.

Reacting to the issue, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Gopal Baglay said Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

He said "renaming or inventing names of states of your neighbour do not make illegal occupation as legal".

China on Wednesday had announced that it has "standardised" official names for six places in the Northeastern state and termed the provocative move as a "legitimate action".

The Chinese move came days after Beijing lodged strong protests with India over the Dalai Lama's visit to the frontier state.

