K Chandrasekhar Rao to take up quota bill with Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2017, 1:25 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 2:32 am IST
KCR would be leaving for New Delhi on April 22 to participate in the NITI-Aayog general council meeting, to be chaired by PM.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for implementing the enhanced quota for Muslims and STs in the state when the two meet on April 23.

Mr Rao would be leaving for New Delhi on April 22 to participate in the NITI-Aayog general council meeting, to be chaired by the Prime Minister.

Mr Rao will utilise the opportunity to brief the PM on the Bill passed recently by the state government increasing quota in jobs and education for Muslims from 4 per cent to 12 per cent as per the TRS election promise and from 6 per cent to 10 per cent for STs.

The BJP leadership, especially Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, has strongly opposed reservations for Muslims saying that quotas based on religion were unconstitutional.

Mr Rao will also take up pending state issues with the PM, including release of more funds for development of backward classes, irrigation and other projects, bifurcation issues like division of High Court, those listed in the 9th and 10th schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, sharing of Krishna waters, among others. Mr Rao is also likely to meet Water resources minister Uma Bharti and other Union ministers.

