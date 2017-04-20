Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao is number 1 CM, says KT Rama Rao

He said that the state was not settled for the first two years of its formation.
KT Rama Rao
Hyderabad: Municipal minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is the No. 1 CM in the country as an administrator while the state’s unique welfare and developmental schemes are a role model for the country.

“What Telangana does today, India follows tomorrow. Welfare and developmental schemes implemented in Telangana have become role models for the country. Delegations from other states are visiting Telangana to study the schemes and planning to replicate them,” Mr Rama Rao said, speaking after visiting the venue of the April 21 TRS plenary venue at Kompally.

“Now that the state is fully settled, KCR has become No. 1 CM as administrator. Surveys by private organisations and others ranked him No. 1 CM. He has carved an image in the country and the state is galloping at 21 per cent growth,” he said.

Mr Rama Rao said that Mission Kakatiya has earned international acclaim while eight states are contemplating replicating Mission Bhagiratha drinking water supply scheme.

