In joint op, UP cops arrest 3 ISIS suspects training for terror strikes

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 20, 2017, 10:59 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 11:04 am IST
The arrested men are suspected to be part on an ISIS module hunting for recruits in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
6 more people have been detained by security forces, said reports.
 6 more people have been detained by security forces, said reports.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested three suspected terrorists of the Islamic State (IS) from Jalandhar, Mumbai and Bijnor.

According to reports, the arrested men are suspected to be part on an ISIS module that was hunting for recruits in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The men were also being trained for terror attacks, the UP Anti Terror Squad (ATS) said.

They were arrested in a joint operation conducted by police from 5 states.

6 more people have been detained by security forces, said reports.

