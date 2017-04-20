'Gau rakshak' Sadhvi compares Alwar lynching accused to Bhagat Singh

Nation, Current Affairs

The Sadhvi advised Yadav to not sit idle in jail, but spread the message of sacrificing lives while protecting cows.
Sadhvi is the president of Rasthriya Mahila Gau Rakshak Dal, a self-styled cow protection group which operates in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Jaipur: Self-styled cow protector Sadhvi Kamal 'Didi' has equated one of the accused in the Alwar lynching case with revolutionaries Bhagat Singh and Chandra Shekhar Azad, remarks that could trigger a controversy.

The Sadhvi meet the arrested accused Vipin Yadav when he came to appear for his annual examination at a college in Behror, in Alwar district.

The Sadhvi reportedly told Yadav, "The entire country is with you. If we will not do such things in our country then who else will? You need not worry about anything".

Comparing Yadav with the revolutionaries of the freedom movement, she said, "People like Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad and Sukhdev did not do anything wrong".

Sadhvi is the president of Rasthriya Mahila Gau Rakshak Dal, a self-styled cow protection group which operates in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

She went on to enquire about his health and asked, "Are you getting proper meals and are you well?"

When Yadav nodded, she asked him not to hesitate and speak up. "Don't worry. You seem to be scared," she said to which Yadav replied, "No, there no such matter."

The sadhvi advised Yadav to not sit idle in jail, but spread the message of sacrificing lives while protecting cows.

"You must teach everyone in jail to say 'jai gau mata'", she said.

When contacted, she confirmed meeting Vipin Yadav at the college. "I just went to assure him of our support," she said.

Last month, the sadhvi and her supporters had laid siege on a Jaipur hotel over rumours that it was hosting a "beef party".

Earlier this month, a 55-year-old man died at a hospital in Alwar district after allegedly being beaten by a group of cow vigilantes.

The deceased, Pehlu Khan, and four others, including his two sons, were beaten brutally by some locals at Behror who suspected they were smuggling cows.

