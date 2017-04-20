BJP is with you: Amit Shah to Advani after SC order on Babri case

Amit Shah phoned Advani after planning the BJP’s strategy to handle the Supreme Court ruling. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday assured LK Advani that ‘BJP is with you’ after the Supreme Court said he would be tried for ‘criminal conspiracy’ in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

According to NDTV, Amit Shah phoned Advani after planning the BJP’s strategy to handle the Supreme Court ruling.

Amit Shah also met Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti, who then cancelled her planned visit to Ayodhya.

Top BJP leaders on Wednesday discussed the political and legal fallout of the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri mosque demolition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and M. Venkaiah Naidu were huddled for two hours at Modi’s residence. But a senior party leader played down the meeting’s significance, saying it had a number of issues, including the Kashmir crisis, on its agenda.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the apex court verdict allowing the CBI to put Advani, 89, Murli Manohar Joshi, 83, and Uma Bharti, 57, on trial after restoring the criminal conspiracy charges against them. A senior leader insisted that it was a pre-scheduled meeting.

For the record, senior leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the party will study in detail the court verdict before offering comments.

Prasad asserted that BJP highly respects its leaders like Advani and Joshi. The party has held the position that the demolition of mosque was not planned but a spontaneous act of agitating ‘kar sevaks’ and there was no conspiracy behind its razing on December 6, 1992.