Babri demolition more serious than Mahatma Gandhi's murder: Owaisi

New Delhi: Asserting that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was a black day for Indian democracy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday questioned the delay while stating that the trial in the case was more serious than Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Questioning the government's motive, the Hyderabad MP said the trial of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination was completed in two years and expressed his surprise over the fact that Babri Masjid demolition which is a national shame, is taking 25 years.

"It's a black day for our democracy wherein rule of law was destroyed completely," he added.

The AIMIM leader also expressed his apprehension over the Supreme Court giving temporary relief to Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh in this case.

"Why should Kalyan Singh be the Governor? If he has the guts, he should resign. If this government is committed to interest of justice, they should remove Kalyan Singh immediately and tell him to face the trial," said Owaisi.

"What kind of justice we are seeing here that the alleged accused has been conferred the Padma Bhushan, one is a Union Minister and that too to clean Ganga. What is the message that is being sent to the whole nation?" he added.

The AIMIM leader accused the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and the BJP of trying to protect all accused in the last 25 years.

"If these political parties had intellectual honesty and were committed to justice, a simple notification could have been issued by them which would have ensured conclusion of criminal trial by now," he added.

Earlier in the day, the apex court allowed the CBI's appeal in the Babri Masjid demolition case and restored criminal conspiracy charges against BJP veterans L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh besides others.

However, Kalyan Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1992, enjoys constitutional immunity as the Rajasthan Governor and can be tried only after he leaves office.

The apex court ordered that two separate cases in Lucknow and Raebareli against Advani, Joshi and Bharti and unknown 'kar sevaks' shall be brought together in one trial.

The Supreme Court also directed the trial court in Lucknow to commence the proceedings in four weeks and hear the matter on a day-to-day basis so as to complete the hearing in two years. The apex court also said there will be no 'de novo' (fresh) trial.

The CBI has been ordered to ensure that at least one prosecution witness appears in the trial court for recording of testimony.

To ensure speedy trial, the top court has given two important directions - first, no party shall be granted adjournments without the sessions judge being satisfied of the reasons for it; second, the trial judge hearing the case shall not be transferred till the judgement is delivered.

The Supreme Court also said that its order should be followed in letter and spirit. If the parties involved feel that the top court's order is not being followed in letter and spirit then they will be having the liberty to approach the apex court.