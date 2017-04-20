Nation, Current Affairs

Babri demolition more serious than Mahatma Gandhi's murder: Owaisi

ANI
Published Apr 20, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 10:09 am IST
Owaisi said the trial of Gandhi's assassination was finished in 2 years, but Babri demolition case is taking 25 years.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)
 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Asserting that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was a black day for Indian democracy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday questioned the delay while stating that the trial in the case was more serious than Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

Questioning the government's motive, the Hyderabad MP said the trial of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination was completed in two years and expressed his surprise over the fact that Babri Masjid demolition which is a national shame, is taking 25 years.

"It's a black day for our democracy wherein rule of law was destroyed completely," he added.

The AIMIM leader also expressed his apprehension over the Supreme Court giving temporary relief to Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh in this case.

"Why should Kalyan Singh be the Governor? If he has the guts, he should resign. If this government is committed to interest of justice, they should remove Kalyan Singh immediately and tell him to face the trial," said Owaisi.

"What kind of justice we are seeing here that the alleged accused has been conferred the Padma Bhushan, one is a Union Minister and that too to clean Ganga. What is the message that is being sent to the whole nation?" he added.

The AIMIM leader accused the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress and the BJP of trying to protect all accused in the last 25 years.

"If these political parties had intellectual honesty and were committed to justice, a simple notification could have been issued by them which would have ensured conclusion of criminal trial by now," he added.

Earlier in the day, the apex court allowed the CBI's appeal in the Babri Masjid demolition case and restored criminal conspiracy charges against BJP veterans L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh besides others.

However, Kalyan Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1992, enjoys constitutional immunity as the Rajasthan Governor and can be tried only after he leaves office.

The apex court ordered that two separate cases in Lucknow and Raebareli against Advani, Joshi and Bharti and unknown 'kar sevaks' shall be brought together in one trial.

The Supreme Court also directed the trial court in Lucknow to commence the proceedings in four weeks and hear the matter on a day-to-day basis so as to complete the hearing in two years. The apex court also said there will be no 'de novo' (fresh) trial.

The CBI has been ordered to ensure that at least one prosecution witness appears in the trial court for recording of testimony.

To ensure speedy trial, the top court has given two important directions - first, no party shall be granted adjournments without the sessions judge being satisfied of the reasons for it; second, the trial judge hearing the case shall not be transferred till the judgement is delivered.

The Supreme Court also said that its order should be followed in letter and spirit. If the parties involved feel that the top court's order is not being followed in letter and spirit then they will be having the liberty to approach the apex court.

Tags: babri masjid, asaduddin owaisi, aimim, mahatma gandhi assassination, babri case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti. (Photos: PTI)

Babri case: If convicted, Advani, Joshi and Bharti could face up to 5-yr jail

Meanwhile, Uma Bharti, who had planned a trip to Ayodhya tonight, decided against it after meeting BJP chief Amit Shah.
19 Apr 2017 9:04 PM
BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti. (Photos: PTI)

Babri demolition case: Muslim bodies welcome SC decision

Leaders say decision at right time as community was feeling low after triple talaq, beef issues.
20 Apr 2017 1:43 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Go Ahead and Stare! PeeCee kills it in new 'Baywatch' poster

Priyanka Chopra in the first look of Hollywood movie 'Baywatch'.
 

Bose headphones spying on your personal data: lawsuit

Audio choices offer "an incredible amount of insight" into customers' personalities, behaviour, politics and religious views.
 

Trump to call record-holder female astronaut in space

Whitson on April 24 will surpass NASA astronaut Jeff Williams' 534-day record for the longest cumulative stay in space.
 

Shah Rukh and Sachin's endearing Twitter conversation will immensely inspire you

While Sachin is a legendary cricketer, Shah Rukh Khan is also associated with cricket, co-owning the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.
 

Biological terror attack to wipe out 30 million people: Bill Gates

Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates
 

Close call: When asteroids whisk past Earth

This NASA image obtained April 19, 2017 shows a movie of asteroid 2014-JO25 generated using radar data collected by NASA's Goldstone Solar System Radar in California's Mojave Desert
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Witness protection programme needed in India, say experts

Such a programme will give greater confidence to victims and witnesses to come forward and help take the cases to their logical end, participants at the consultation, ‘Safe City is a Smart City’, organised by the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission and Hanns Seidel Foundation of Germany, on April 17 and 18, in the city.

Bengaluru bandh on April 28: No Bahubali first day, first show

Babuhali 2

Constable, car driver die in Telangana accident

The deceased have been identified as constable Suresh (26) from Athani in Belagavi and the car driver, Jayanna (32), a resident of HAL Layout. Srinivas Doddamani (27) has suffered severe injuries and is being treated at a hospital in Telangana. (Representational image)

Hyderabad consumer forum tells Andhra Bank to refund customer’s Rs 19,000

File picture of people using an ATM machine in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Bus stops turn parking lots, passengers fume

Vehicles parking in front of a bus stop at Sanathnagar on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham