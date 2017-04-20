Nation, Current Affairs

Babri demolition case: Guilty should be punished, says Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 20, 2017, 1:39 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 2:27 am IST
Congress, however, did not directly demand the resignation of Union minister Uma Bharti or Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh.
Babri Masjid demolition (Photo: File )
 Babri Masjid demolition (Photo: File )

New Delhi: The guilty in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case should be punished, the Congress said on Wednesday as it asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put to test his morality about which he “talks a lot”.

The Congress, however, did not directly demand the resignation of Union minister Uma Bharti or Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, who are also named in the case and instead talked about morality that Modi preaches about.

“The Prime Minister talks a lot and extols about morality. He should put his morality to test after this verdict. “We leave it to the Prime Minister’s conscience on how he reacts morally to this extensive judgement of the Supreme Court,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters.

Incidentally, the Congress had earlier raised a hue and cry and stalled Parliament when allegations were levelled against Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, besides Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“The Supreme Court has spoken. Let justice be done , Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said, reacting to the Supreme Court order restoring a criminal conspiracy charge against BJP leaders.

Tags: babri masjid demolition case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Innovative new product enables women to have sex during period

And there's no mess at all (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Katy Perry slammed online for posting image of goddess Kali

Katy Perry shared the image on her Instagram account.
 

Pro-Kannada outfits aiming for Karnataka bandh on Baahubali 2 release date

A still from the film.
 

If ever made, Sanjay Dutt would want to be a part of Sadak 2!

Sanjay Dutt
 

Video: Leopard runs amok in Odisha village, chases forest ranger off roof

The ranger was injured (Photo: YouTube)
 

Mr President, I'm sorry: Hillary texted Obama on election night, reveals book

Hillary Clinton (File Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Bus stops turn parking lots, passengers fume

Vehicles parking in front of a bus stop at Sanathnagar on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Telangana: Mega Engineering, Nagarjuna, L&T bag water scheme

The state government had called tenders for the implementation of drinking water supply scheme in 10 urban local bodies in three packages worth Rs 1,521.34 crore. (Representational Image)

IIM to study Telangana hooch fight

A two-member team from IIM, Lucknow, is in Hyderabad to study the methods and publish a paper on the best practices.

Telangana: Travel bus rams truck; driver, 4 others injured

The bus driver, K. Raju, lost control and dashed into the lorry container carrying pipes around 5:20 a.m. (Representational Image)

Babri case: If convicted, Advani, Joshi and Bharti could face up to 5-yr jail

BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti. (Photos: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham