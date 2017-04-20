Babri demolition case: Guilty should be punished, says Congress

New Delhi: The guilty in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case should be punished, the Congress said on Wednesday as it asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put to test his morality about which he “talks a lot”.

The Congress, however, did not directly demand the resignation of Union minister Uma Bharti or Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, who are also named in the case and instead talked about morality that Modi preaches about.

“The Prime Minister talks a lot and extols about morality. He should put his morality to test after this verdict. “We leave it to the Prime Minister’s conscience on how he reacts morally to this extensive judgement of the Supreme Court,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters.

Incidentally, the Congress had earlier raised a hue and cry and stalled Parliament when allegations were levelled against Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, besides Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“The Supreme Court has spoken. Let justice be done , Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said, reacting to the Supreme Court order restoring a criminal conspiracy charge against BJP leaders.