TRS sends veiled warning to BJP ahead of Amit Shah trip

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2017, 2:38 am IST
The BJP national president will be camping in Hyderabad from May 23 to 25 to strengthen the party.
Hyderabad: The TRS on Wednesday sent out a veiled warning to the BJP that “law will take its own course” if the party’s national president Amit Shah indulges in provocative statements in the Old City of Hyderabad that could trigger tension in the area.

The TRS leadership is on alert in wake of Amit Shah’s three-day tour of the city — from May 23 to 25 — during which the BJP has planned an exclusive meeting in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency presently represented by MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

Amit Shah is also planning to make a second trip to Hyderabad in September, it is learnt. “When Amit Shah visits Old City, he is bound to make provocative statements. This could trigger law and order problem. The law will take its own course,” Dr S. Venugopala Chari, TS government representative in New Delhi told DC.

The BJP national president will be camping in Hyderabad from May 23 to 25 to strengthen the party and prepare it for the 2019 elections. Besides Assembly seats, the BJP’s main target is 17 Lok Sabha seats, including the Hyderabad seat.

“BJP is planning to implement the UP agenda, by indulging in communal divide to win Lok Sabha seats. Unlike UP, the situation is different in Telangana. People are with the TRS government since Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has implemented the party’s poll promises,” Dr Venugopala Chari said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao said in New Delhi that Amit Shah has laid special focus on strengthening the party in TS where RSS has strong foothold.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s view on Muslim reservation is different from what Mr Chandrasekhar Rao has understood.

“Amit Shah plans to take BJP to every house in TS. The booth committee meeting is aimed at this. He will choose one district, camp there and visit households. He will also visit a village and chat with the people,” he explained.

Besides Telangana, Amit Shah will also tour Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Odisha and AP.  BJP national executive will meet in Vizag on July 15 and 16.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

BJP national president Amit Shah

