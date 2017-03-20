Will make it mandatory for MLAs to provide details of assets: U’khand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday asserted that their government would soon make it compulsory for ministers to provide details of their properties.

"During BJP government, it was compulsory for ministers and MLAs to provide details of their properties annually. I will implement it again in my state too," said Rawat at a press conference.

Rawat also stated that currently Uttarakhand is undergoing loss and he is keen to check for new sources of income for the state.

"Uttarakhand presently is in loss and debt. We will check unnecessary expenditure and discuss on new sources of income for uplifting the state," said Rawat.

Furthermore, Rawat claimed that his government will effectively look into matters related to Gauvansh Sanrakshan (Beef-Ban).

"Law on Gauvansh Sanrakshan, which was brought during our government, will be effectively implemented and worked on," said Rawat.

Rawat took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uma Bharti were among the several dignitaries who attended the swearing-in ceremony that was held on Sunday.