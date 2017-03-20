We will make UP Uttam Pradesh, says Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah wave to the audience along with Yogi Adityanath who was sworn in as UP Chief Minister in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the sole mission of the Uttar Pradesh government would be development, in an apparent bid to allay apprehensions over hardline Hindutva mascot Adityanath Yogi taking over as the Chief Minister of the state.

Noting that the BJP had formed governments in four out of five states that went to the polls recently, Mr Modi said, “Our unwavering efforts to create a bhavya (great) and divya (brilliant) Bharat continue. India’s jan shakti (people’s power) is powering the rise of a new and transformed India.”

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the new government will work for “record development” of Uttar Pradesh.

“Congratulations to Yogi Adityanathji, Keshav Prasad Mauryaji, Dinesh Sharmaji, and all those who took oath today. Best wishes for serving UP,” Mr Modi tweeted

“Our sole mission and motive is development. When UP develops, India develops. We want to serve UP’s youth and create opportunities for them,” Mr Modi said.

The PM’s insistence on development being the only aim of the Adityanath Yogi government appears to be an attempt to allay apprehensions that some quarters may have over the hardline Hindutva mascot taking over as the CM. “I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh, the foremost state. There will be record development,” Mr Modi said.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, “With the blessings of people and hardwork of our karyakartas, the BJP has formed governments in four out of the five states that went to the polls.”