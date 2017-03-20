 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets in the innings, as he dismissed Shaun Marsh. (Photo: BCCI) India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Marsh, Handscomb star as gutsy Australia secure a draw
 
Nation, Current Affairs

UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks police chief to 'be vigilant' in tackling crime

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 20, 2017, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 3:16 pm IST
Adityanath on Sunday also asked his ministers to submit him details of their assets and wealth within 15 days.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: New Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met state police chief Javeed Ahmed and warned him to ‘be vigilant’ in tackling crime in the state.

According to a report in NDTV, Adityanath expressed concern over the killing of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) worker in Allahabad on Sunday night. The new CM told the police chief to draw up a blueprint to reduce crime in the state, within 15 days, after consulting the police chiefs of all districts.

The CM also met the Chief Secretary, the state's top bureaucrat, at the VVIP guest house where he is currently staying. He is expected to meet principal secretaries of all departments, said the report.

On Sunday, the CM held an informal meeting with his Cabinet, soon after being sworn in.

In what can be seen as the first move against corruption, Adityanath asked his ministers to submit him details of their assets and wealth within 15 days.

Ministers have also been warned against speaking to the media except through Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh, who will be spokespersons for the UP government, said the report.

Sharma and Singh will also be in charge of training the other MLAs on how to coordinate with the government.

Earlier on Monday, the Samajwadi Party slammed the new BJP government in UP for the killing of BSP leader Mohammad Shami Sunday night.

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal said that strict actions should be taken against those who try to challenge law and order.

"We would request the Uttar Pradesh government that no compromise should be done in terms of law and order," Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal told ANI.

"Earlier when such incidents used to take place during the Samajwadi party regime, the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) used to dub our administration as 'Gundaraj'. Now their government has come in power and we can see the results," Agarwal asserted.

Shami was shot dead by bike borne assailants on Sunday night in Allahabad. According to reports, the accused shot Shami near his house. Shami was a history sheeter.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shami had contested against six times winner from the Kunda constituency Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya.

Police is investigating the matter.

Tags: yogi adityanath, crime, police chief
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Senior BJP leader Murli manohar Joshi (Photo:PTI)

Yogi Adityanath as UP CM: All are safe in his rule, says Murli Manohar Joshi

Joshi further asserted the people of the state would see development in his constituency.
19 Mar 2017 9:21 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

UP CM Adityanath attempts to balance regions, castes in his ministry

Senior UP BJP leaders are of the view that the party needs to focus on new vote bank also in the state in the run up to 2019 LS polls.
19 Mar 2017 8:55 PM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Crowd goes wild as Mahendra Singh Dhoni waves to the fans in Ranchi Test

The Ranchi crowd went wild as home boy Mahendra singh Dhoni waved at them from the stands. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cambodian garbage collector stores discarded books so that poor children can read

The Cambodian has an in-house library that has all the books he has collected over the years from richer areas in Southern Bagota. (Photo: AP)
 

Bnglr’s WiFi Dabba: Selling 1GB data in 'sachets' for Rs 20 at chai wallas

For Rs 2 the service provides 100MB, while Rs 10 offers 500MB and Rs 20 offer 1GB.
 

Video: Sex robot named Samantha has a functioning G-spot, loves kissing

The sexy mode is meant for making Samantha orgasm (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Tempers fly as Ishant Sharma has a go at Matt Renshaw in Ranchi Test

Following a couple of minutes delay, Ishant Sharma resumed his over and charged Matt Renshaw with a short-pitched delivery that hit the youngster's thigh pad and climbed straight up to hit the chin through the gap of the helmet grill. (Photo: BCCI / AP)
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Marsh, Handscomb star as gutsy Australia secure a draw

Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets in the innings, as he dismissed Shaun Marsh. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak newspaper portrayed us as RAW agents: Sufi cleric who returned today

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Uphaar tragedy case: SC rejects Gopal Ansal's plea, asks him to surrender

Gopal Ansal. (Photo: PTI)

US tells India no significant change in H-1B visa regime

Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: File)

AP: TDP bags three more legislative council seats

Telugu Desam Party Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster Chandrababu Naidu

Justice Navanithi Prasad Singh sworn in as Kerala CJ

Kerala High Court (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham