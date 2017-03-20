 LIVE !  :  Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb continue to frustrate India as Australia get closer to go past India’s first-innings lead. (Photo: BCCI) Live| Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test, Day 5: Marsh-Handscomb stand frustrates India
 
Pak newspaper portrayed us as RAW agents: Sufi cleric who returned today

ANI
Published Mar 20, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2017, 2:34 pm IST
Nazim Nizami and another cleric, who went missing in Pak earlier this month, were taken into custody by Pak's intel agency.
(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Giving hint towards Pakistan's conspiracy to convict innocent Indians, one of the Sufi clerics, who had gone missing in Pakistan, on Monday revealed that one of the papers in the neighbouring country had printed false news of them being Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents.

Nazim Nizami, one of the two clerics, told the reporters that a newspaper Ummat in Pakistan printed false statements of them being "RAW spies".

"There is a newspaper Ummat (in Pakistan) which has printed false statements (of the two clerics being RAW spies) and photos," Nizami told the media in New Delhi.

The cleric thanked the Government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for their efforts.

The two clerics marked a safe arrival in India earlier on Monday.

The duo will be meeting Sushma Swaraj later in the day.

The two clerics surfaced in Karachi and told that they had gone to meet their devotees in interior Sindh, where there was no phone connectivity.

The clerics, identified as Syed Asif Ali Nizami and his friend Nazim Nizami, belong to Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

Syed Asif Ali Nizami is the head priest of the Dargah.

The duo had travelled to Pakistan to visit their relatives in Karachi and then embarked on a pilgrimage to Lahore.

One of them went missing in Karachi and the other in Lahore, reports claimed.

The Indian authorities had raised the issue with the Pakistan Foreign Ministry seeking its help in tracing their missing citizens.

The duo had travelled to Pakistan to visit their relatives in Karachi and then embarked on a pilgrimage to Lahore.
