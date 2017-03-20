Nation, Current Affairs

O Panneerselvam assets to be probed: TTV Dhinakaran

He sought to know how his assets witnessed a huge growth in just about a decade.
O Panneerselvam.
 O Panneerselvam.

Chennai: Accusing former chief minister O. Panneerselvam’s family members of having “business interests” across the country and abroad, AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran warned an “inquiry commission” will go into the issue.

Addressing party workers in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday night, Mr Dhinakaran, who had introduced Mr Panneerselvam to late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa in 2000, sought to know how his assets witnessed a huge growth in just about a decade.

“I know personally how Mr Panneerselvam came from Periyakulam (as first time MLA) to Chennai in (2001) and very soon there will be an inquiry commission to find out how you go to Delhi,” Mr Dhinakaran told the rally in temple town.

“Very soon, the time will come for launching an investigation into why your (Panneerselvam’s) sons and sons-in-law travel to Chennai, New Delhi and abroad very frequently. What is the need for them to travel to foreign countries very often? What is there that takes them to foreign countries very often?” Mr Dhinakaran questioned.

The comments assume significance since Mr Dhinakaran’s enjoys tremendous influence in the AIADMK and the government led by it as deputy general secretary of the ruling party

