Day 1 as UP CM, Yogi Adityanath asks officials to implement BJP’s manifesto

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Muriya at a meeting of police officers at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed all the government officials to read the 'Sankalpatra' released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and implement it efficiently.

The move came during the first meeting held by Adityanath with senior officials of all departments in Lok Bhawan.

Deputy chief ministers of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also directed the officials to provide details of their movable and immovable properties and income tax within 15 days.

Adityanath yesterday requested his cabinet ministers to refrain from making statements that might hurt people's sentiments.

"CM has requested cabinet ministers to refrain from making unnecessary statements which can hurt someone's sentiment," Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma told the media here.

The Chief Minister said that all the promises mentioned in the manifesto would be fulfilled and the government would work for all sections of the society without any discrimination.

"Our Government will work for the welfare of the people. We will work for all the sections of the society without any discrimination. Special efforts will be made for the welfare of the poor, Dalits and backward classes," he said while addressing the media here.

Adityanath assured that their government would also work towards the betterment of the law and order situation in the state.

Adityanath, a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, yesterday sworn-in as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister while Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma took oath as deputy chief ministers of the state.