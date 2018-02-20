search on deccanchronicle.com
SC moved for SIT probe into Punjab National Bank scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 1:01 am IST
In a letter, Nirav Modi wrote on February 15-16 to PNB, he pegged the amount his companies owes to the bank under Rs 5,000 crore.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has been moved on Monday for a probe by a special investigation team consisting of retired apex court judges and to prosecute the guilty involved in the Rs 11,400 crore scam in Punjab National Bank involving jeweller Nirav Modi and others.

Advocate Manohar Lal Sharma has filed this PIL expressing serious concern over the fraud committed by the PNB by issuing Letter of Undertaking without proper surety or bank guarantee and without entering the LoU in the bank records. 

 

