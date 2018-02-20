Rajasthan man who killed on camera makes new hate videos, from Jodhpur jail

Jaipur: Shambhu Nath Raigar, who killed a Bengali labourer in Rajsamand in December last and recorded the gruesome act on camera, has released two videos from inside Jodhpur jail. Raigar had killed 45-year-old Mohammad Afrazul, a daily wager, with a pickaxe and burned his body.

In one of the two video he is seen ranting against “love jihad”. Wearing a hoodie he reads out from a long, hate-filled statement. Unapologetic about his crime, he says, “I couldn’t bear threats to Hindu women. I have ruined my life and I don’t regret it.”

In the second one, he alleges a threat to his life. Claiming that this was his “last video”, he said he has been kept in one of the jail’s safest cells but he fears that a convict from West Bengal is planning to kill him.

State home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has ordered an investigation into the matter. The jail authorities too have launched a search operation for mobiles in the jail.