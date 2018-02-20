search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mahanadi water sharing dispute: Cabinet approves setting up of tribunal

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2018, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 4:00 pm IST
The Cabinet's move comes following SC directive to the Centre in Jan 2017 to form the tribunal within a month.
The tribunal would determine water sharing among basin States on the basis of the overall availability of water in the complete Mahanadi basin, contribution of each State, the present utilisation of water resource in each State and the potential for future development. (Photo: File)
 The tribunal would determine water sharing among basin States on the basis of the overall availability of water in the complete Mahanadi basin, contribution of each State, the present utilisation of water resource in each State and the potential for future development. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the setting up of a tribunal to resolve the dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh on sharing Mahanadi river water, official sources said.

The decision by the Cabinet comes following the Supreme Court directive to the Centre in January 2017 to form the tribunal within a month to resolve the long-standing dispute.

 

The Odisha government had moved the court in December, 2016, seeking an order asking Chhattisgarh to stop its construction work in projects on the upstream of Mahanadi, saying it had affected the river flow in the State. It had also pitched for setting up of the tribunal.

The tribunal would determine water sharing among basin States on the basis of the overall availability of water in the complete Mahanadi basin, contribution of each State, the present utilisation of water resource in each State and the potential for future development, official sources said.

As per provisions of the Inter State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956, the tribunal is required to submit its report and decision within a period of three years, which can be extended for a period not exceeding two years due to “unavoidable reasons.”

Tags: mahanadi water dispute, odisha, chhattisgarh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Sindhu on Saina's comeback, All England ambitions, Indian badminton

India’s ace shuttler and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu shared her thoughts on the bright future of Indian badminton. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 2nd South Africa vs India T20 in Centurion

The weather condition at centurion is set to experience cloudy condition, with heavy showers in the morning. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon delivers bottle of urine to horrified shopper

The man complained to Amazon via the online giant’s Facebook page and was told: “I’m terribly sorry to see this!"
 

Humanoid Sophia who wanted to 'kill humans' likes Shah Rukh Khan the most

She also said she wanted to be with her creator if she were to be alone on an island. (Photo: AP)
 

Experts reveal the 4 main types of drinkers

Experts reveal 4 main types of drinkers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K'taka Cong leader splashes petrol inside BBMP office, threatens to set it on fire

The video posted by local channels show Narayanaswamy splashing petrol from a bottle in the BBMP office at Bengaluru's Horamavu. (Photo: Screengrab)

More trouble for PNB: Fitch, Moody's put bank under review for downgrade

Moody's also placed PNB's baseline credit assessment and adjusted BCA of Ba3 and counterparty risk assessment of Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr) under review for downgrade. (Photo: File)

SC asks Rajinikanth’s wife to pay film distribution firm Rs 6.20 cr in 12 wks

Ad Bureau company lodged a complaint with the police claiming that Latha Rajinikanth and producer Dr J Murali Manohar had cheated the firm to the tune of Rs 10 crore. (Photo: File/PTI)

'Comment didi?': BJP mocks Mamata Banerjee over her minister's pics with Mehul Choksi

West Bengal BJP released photographs of state Finance Minister Amit Mitra with founder of Gitanjali Gems Mehul Choksi who is on the run in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. (Photo: Twitter | @DilipGhoshBJP)

Transactions with PNB documented, allegations false: Nirav Modi's lawyer

Lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, speaking by telephone, declined to comment on where Nirav Modi was. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham