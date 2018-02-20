search on deccanchronicle.com
K'taka Cong leader splashes petrol inside BBMP office, threatens to set it on fire

Published Feb 20, 2018, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 3:03 pm IST
Congress leader Narayanaswamy, on Monday, threw petrol inside the premises of BBMP office and threatened to set it on fire.
Bengaluru: Two days after Mohammed Haris Nalapad and his henchmen assaulted a Bengaluru man, gravely injuring him, another Congress leader has been accused of misusing his power.

Congress leader Narayanaswamy, on Monday, threw petrol inside the premises of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office and threatened to set it on fire.

 

According to reports, Narayanaswamy, a close aid of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj, took the grave step after a fake document which he submitted was rejected by an official.

The official had reportedly refused to provide a fake land document as per his demands.

Narayanawamy is also the block president of KR Puram in Bengaluru.

Basavaraj is said to be a close aid of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. 

 

