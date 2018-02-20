search on deccanchronicle.com
Andhra Pradesh bags top spot in ease of doing business, Telangana 10th

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2018, 3:14 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 3:14 am IST
 (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Finally, Andhra Pradesh has become successful. The state of Andhra Pradesh has been ranked number one in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) with 96.75 per cent implementation percentage. Telangana is placed in the 10th position, with 94.85 per cent, according to the updated statistics on Monday.

It may be recalled that the ranks related to the EoDB to AP and TS had created controversy in November 2017. Through the website-http://eodb.dipp.gov.in/, the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) had mentioned that the last date to upload evidence of reforms implemented has been extended to November 7, 2017.  

 

While still one week was there for the last date of submission, the rankings were given, and that  led to a major discussion in the industrial circles. Generally, rankings displayed on the website are dynamic and will continuously undergo changes, until the freezing of rankings, according to the website.

The website had indicated that AP stood fifth in Ease of Doing Business by securing 72.36 per cent score in January. Though there is a decline in GSDP from 11.61 per cent to 11.05 per cent, the DIPP’s fresh score and rank have given enough confidence to AP’s economy as well as industry for the year 2019. It may be recalled that on October 31, 2017, TS was ranked first, with 60.48 score and AP was ranked 15th with 13.71 per cent.

It may be recalled that on January 1, 2018, 267 parameters have been adjudicated, and 102 were found to be evaluated, as per the updated web details on January 1. 

It may be recalled that the ranks related to the Ease of Doing Business to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had created controversy in the first week of November. The AP Secretariat circles termed the ranks published in media as something which are not properly understood. 

“During the process of evaluation,  many factors were not taken into consideration, “a bureaucrat said and added that for few factors, the study depended upon old statistics. 

The website http://eodb.dipp.gov.in/ had clearly mentioned few points which were not taken into consideration by the media, and as a result confusion prevailed over the rankings to various states in India. 

Ranking displayed on the website is dynamic and will continuously undergo changes, until the freezing of rankings, according to the website. The scores are based on implementation only and scores on feedback evaluation have not been considered in the rankings displayed.  States/UTs were requested to check the reform area and recommendation before uploading evidence as the numbering may be different. Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) had stated that it was updating the website.

Coming to ranking particulars, on January 1, Telangana was given first rank with 60.48 score, and Andhra Pradesh was given 15th rank with 13.71 percent, on October 31, 2017. “When it comes to Andhra Pradesh, the implementation percentage was 13.98, and only 52 reforms were adjudicated, and 320 were not yet taken for adjudication,” explained a senior officer, in the month of November. 

“Once the process is completed, DIPP, Government of India, in association with the World Bank will come up with exact data on Ease of Doing Business (EoDB),” he detailed and added that the DIPP will directly interact with the industry and based on their feedback only, it will adjudicate things. The analysis has clearly indicated that the AP ranking has gone up to 5 with 72.36 percent, by January 1, 2018 from 15th rank with 13.71 percent, on October 31, 2017. 

Tags: eodb, ease of doing business, dipp, government of india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




