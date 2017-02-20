Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh plan Budget meet in March

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2017, 1:39 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Sources in the legislature department told that so far the date of commencement has not been finalised.
Telangana Assembly
 Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: The Budget Session of the Telangana State Legislature is likely to be convened in the first week of March and will sit for a minimum of 18 days.

According to sources even Andhra Pradesh State Legislature will have its budget session around the same time at temporary buildings constructed for legislature at Velagapudi.

Budget sessions in both the states need to begin with the address of the Governor to the joint sitting of both the Houses as it is the first session in the calendar year.

It is learnt Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had tentatively decided to convene the Budget session from March 3 and Telangana Chief Minister proposing the Session from March 8.

However, sources in the legislature department told this newspaper that so far the date of commencement has not been finalised.

Tags: telangana assembly, telangana state legislature, andhra pradesh state legislature
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

