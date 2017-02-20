Nation, Current Affairs

State will buy cloth from weavers, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Mr Rao said the government will procure cloth only from weavers during festivals and promised to give subsidy on yarn and chemicals.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday promised  to support handloom and powerloom industry in the state with various incentives and direct government procurement. “The state government will ensure that each weaver earn an income of up to Rs 20,000 a month,”  he said.

Mr Rao said that the government would soon come out with a comprehensive policy to enable the handloom and powerloom weavers to lead comfortable and happy lives.

After a long meeting on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan with ministers, senior officials, weavers and representatives of handloom and powerloom industries, the Chief Minister said: “Weavers in Siricilla and Pochampally should never think of committing suicide.”

“The silk and Ikkat sarees produced in Narayanpet, Gadwal and Pochampally had a very good name. I would be really great if people buy Pochampally sarees for marriages instead of Kanchi sarees,” he said.

