 LIVE !  :  Rising Pune Supergianst secured England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ services as he was sold for Rs. 14.5 crore in IPL players’ auction 2017. (Photo: AP) Live IPL 2017 Players Auction: Ben Stokes sold to Pune Supergiants for Rs 14.5 crore
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Should cops have entered Tamil Nadu Assembly?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R PRINCE JEBAKUMAR
Published Feb 20, 2017, 2:03 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 10:34 am IST
It’s a legislative privilege of Speaker, claim experts.
A section of IPS officers faulted the senior officers of having violated the service rules which bar the IPS officials from wearing any other uniform except khakhis at all the times
 A section of IPS officers faulted the senior officers of having violated the service rules which bar the IPS officials from wearing any other uniform except khakhis at all the times

Chennai: The deployment of senior IPS officers as House Marshals in Watch and Ward (all-whites) uniform to evict the DMK legislators causing ruckus during the trust vote in the Assembly is ‘termed’ as a legislative privilege of the Speaker by political commentators.

A section of IPS officers faulted the senior officers of having violated the service rules which bars the IPS officials from wearing any other uniform except khakhis at all the times, though.

“When the Inspector level officers could not execute the orders of the Speaker to evict the DMK MLAs, the Speaker held a meeting with COP S. George and DGP T.K. Rajendran, and the orders were issued in concurrence. Therefore, obedience to the order promulgated by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat would supersede the service rules.

The permission will be deemed as special duty requiring them to wear Watch & Ward uniform. The legislative privilege is invoked in allowing senior IPS officers into the Assembly in House Marshal’s uniform. The Watch and Ward duty is usually awarded upto the rank of Inspector who has experience and training.
The moment he enters the house, the official will cease to be a policeman and will be at the discretion of the Speaker for the conduct of the Assembly,” said a senior police official requesting anonymity.

On Saturday, the Assembly Secretariat had requested the City Police to double the number of House Marshals. The only precedent of IPS officers entering the Assembly took place 3 decades ago during the floor test of the then CM Janaki. It is Walter Isaac Devaram, the then COP of Chennai City in 1988, and he also became the first person to enter the Assembly in Khakhis.

“The then bureaucrats present discouraged me from going inside as they stated it would disrupt the sanctity of the Assembly. I was more Police. I heard the then Speaker PH. Pandian calling for help repeatedly. I saw the charged-up atmosphere going out of hands. I entered the Assembly, and my constables followed me. We took control of the situation,” Devaram told DC. Devaram was taken to Court, which dropped breach of privilege action initiated against him, and upheld his intentions as legitimate to enter the Assembly.

Tags: ips officers, tamil nadu assembly
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Lalu Prasad Yadav has played ducks and drakes with the law after being convicted for corruption.

Tamil Nadu in fear of becoming laughing stock of India

Once considered a model state in terms of following democratic norms in the legislature, TN has come down so much it is the laughing stock of nation.
20 Feb 2017 2:13 AM
Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. (Photo: PTI)

Edappadi is sitting on a rented chair, says Pon Radhakrishnan

Minister who was at his sarcastic best remarked, “Sitting on one's own chair at home is different. But sitting on a rented chair is another issue.
20 Feb 2017 6:14 AM
Former TN Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam

O Panneerselvam seeks date for fresh trust vote

Dharma Yudham has begun, says Pandiarajan.
20 Feb 2017 6:12 AM
After presiding over his party MLAs meeting, DMK Working President M K Stalin is seen having a word with MP Trichy Siva on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

DMK will fight it out in court: MK Stalin

The DMK Working President also accused the Speaker of playing the Dalit card without any basis.
20 Feb 2017 6:17 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
Creative photographer Akhil Suhas decided on using Gandalf as he was watching the Lord of the Rings series when looking for a theme for his holiday in New Zealand. He chose random people around to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

'Gandalf in New Zealand' themed pictures by creative photographer is breathtaking
More often than not, the person behind a woman’s perfect Instagram shot is a man. Yet many of these guys remain unsung heroes in the ‘shares and likes’ obsessed world of social media. But the 'Boyfriends of Instagram' page aims to change that. (Photo: Facebook)

This social media page is dedicated to the dudes behind the camera
The Salon Du Chocolat held in different cities each year showcases chocolate in fashion, art and cuisine (Photo: Facebook)

Treat your eyes to a chocolaty delight from Brussels this V-day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sony slashes Xperia X price by Rs 14,000 in India

Sony Xperia X Lime Gold variant
 

Live IPL 2017 Players Auction: Ben Stokes sold to Pune Supergiants for Rs 14.5 crore

Rising Pune Supergianst secured England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ services as he was sold for Rs. 14.5 crore in IPL players’ auction 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Uncapped Indians in spotlight as IPL auction looms

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to defend their IPL title. (Photo: IPL)
 

Leak: Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 images

Unlike, the LG G6 smartphone, the Galaxy S8 will not include a dual-camera setup on the back.
 

ICC Women's WC qualifiers: India thrash Pakistan to reach final

India have now qualified for the final. (Photo: ICC)
 

Doctor called 'vagina whisperer' holds 'designer vagina conclave' in NY

The surgeries are primarily meant to make women feel sexier (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra MLC’s remark questioning army wives’ fidelity draws flak

Solapur MLC Prashant Paricharak (Photo: Twitter)

Manipur blockade result of Congress' conspiracy: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Nagaland CM Zeliang steps down amid women reservation row

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Over Rs 110 crore cash, 18.68 lakh litres of liquor seized in UP

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Swaraj asks Indian High Commission in South Sudan to help family of Indian shot dead

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham