 LIVE !  :  While Tymal Mills was sold Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 12 crore, Ben Stokes earned Rs. 14.5 crore as he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiants. (Photo: BCCI / AP) Live IPL 2017 Players Auction: Ishant, Tahir go unsold as Tymal, Ben Stokes earn big
 
Nation, Current Affairs

In Jaya’s footsteps, TN CM announces subsidised scooters, hikes maternity benefits

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 20, 2017, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 2:41 pm IST
Palaniswami also announced closure of 500 more state-run liquor outlets in his first set of orders as TN CM.
The announcement was part of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's promise to usher in prohibition in the state in a phased manner. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 The announcement was part of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's promise to usher in prohibition in the state in a phased manner. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Chennai: Assuming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister post formally, Edapadi K Palanisamy signed five schemes on Monday that included subsidised scooters for working women and increased maternity benefits for poor women.

The new Tamil Nadu CM first signed the file that granted a subsidy of 50 percent to working women to buy scooters, according to a report in OneIndia Tamil.

The scheme would cost the state around Rs 200 crore, said media reports.

Palanisamy also signed a scheme that will increase maternity benefits for six lakh women from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000; the total cost coming around Rs 360 crores.

Palaniswami also announced the closure of 500 more Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail outlets operated by state-owned TASMAC.

The announcement was part of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's promise to usher in prohibition in the state in a phased manner, Palaniswami said in his first formal press conference since his elevation as Chief Minister last week.

Other schemes included doubling monthly financial assistance to 55,228 youths who are registered with the employment exchange and a housing scheme for fishermen at the cost of Rs 85 crore.

Tags: edapadi k palanisamy, development schemes
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

World Gallery

With only a skimpy loincloth to protect their modesty, thousands of men brave freezing temperatures to fight for lucky charms thrown by a priest at Japan's annual Naked Man Festival.

Bare cheek as Japanese men strip off for naked festival
Some joggers weren't joking when they said they were going out for a 'brief run.' In briefs, boxers, bras and bloomers, they ran three-quarters of a mile in a Valentine's Day-related charity event benefiting sick children.

Run for charity: Joggers in bras, panties raise money for sick kids
Adolf Hitler's personal telephone, which the Fuehrer used to dictate many of his deadly World War II commands, will hit the auction block this weekend, the US house selling it announced.

Adolf Hitler’s wartime phone up for auction in US
At least 72 people were killed and hundreds wounded Thursday when a bomb ripped through a revered Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan, officials said. (Photo: AFP)

Suicide attack on Pakistani shrine kills 72, claimed by Islamic State
The World Press Photo Awards honour some of the best photos clicked for the news industry during the year, across categories and genres.

Frozen frames: Here are some winners from the World Press Photo awards
About 20,000 people staged a march through Mexico's capital demanding respect for their country and its migrants in the face of perceived hostility from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Protest erupt in Mexico as thousands gather to demand respect, reject Trump
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's record satellite launch ramps up space race: Chinese media

SRO PSLV-C37 launched at 9.30 am on Wednesday from Sriharikota.
 

Kangana Ranaut was stark naked while filming steamy scenes in Rangoon

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Here's the musical note that can make women orgasm on sound alone

One said the note had his girlfriend scream in pleasure (Photo: Instagram)
 

It's official! Saif is the antagonist of Vishal's Rangoon, confirms Kareena

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles.
 

The science behind most mothers holding their babies to the left side

It is meant to keep babies safe and establish an emotional bond (Photo: AFP)
 

Misspelled note on dented pickup apologizes for ‘anger isusesh’

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Malayalam actor molestation: 'Educated' Kerala losing its values, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI)

Action against Hafiz Saeed first step in bringing him to justice: MEA

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Additional trains to transport bumper harvest of Nashik onions

Red Nashik onions. (Representational image: File)

Maharashtra MLC’s remark questioning army wives’ fidelity draws flak

Solapur MLC Prashant Paricharak (Photo: Twitter)

Manipur blockade result of Congress' conspiracy: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter/BJP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham