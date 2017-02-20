In Jaya’s footsteps, TN CM announces subsidised scooters, hikes maternity benefits

The announcement was part of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's promise to usher in prohibition in the state in a phased manner. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Chennai: Assuming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister post formally, Edapadi K Palanisamy signed five schemes on Monday that included subsidised scooters for working women and increased maternity benefits for poor women.

The new Tamil Nadu CM first signed the file that granted a subsidy of 50 percent to working women to buy scooters, according to a report in OneIndia Tamil.

The scheme would cost the state around Rs 200 crore, said media reports.

Palanisamy also signed a scheme that will increase maternity benefits for six lakh women from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000; the total cost coming around Rs 360 crores.

Palaniswami also announced the closure of 500 more Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail outlets operated by state-owned TASMAC.

The announcement was part of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's promise to usher in prohibition in the state in a phased manner, Palaniswami said in his first formal press conference since his elevation as Chief Minister last week.

Other schemes included doubling monthly financial assistance to 55,228 youths who are registered with the employment exchange and a housing scheme for fishermen at the cost of Rs 85 crore.