Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabadi students sent back by New Zealand can re-apply

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 2:09 am IST
A dozen student had were served deportation notices by the authorities earlier.
A lawyer representing a group of Indian students being deported said that Immigration New Zealand may allow them to re-apply for New Zealand visas once they return to India. (Representational image)
 A lawyer representing a group of Indian students being deported said that Immigration New Zealand may allow them to re-apply for New Zealand visas once they return to India. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi students, who are being deported from New Zealand are likely to get a chance to re-apply for the country’s visa once they come back to India.

A lawyer representing a group of Indian students being deported said that  Immigration New Zealand may allow them to re-apply for New Zealand visas once they return to India.

TVNZ reported “Immigration New Zealand has consistently denied them amnesty, but their lawyer Alastair McClymont today said it was being negotiating for the students to potentially re-apply for a visa when they get back to India. The negotiations centre around waiving the ban on re-entry and the manner in which character issues are addressed in further applications.”

A dozen student had were served deportation notices by the authorities earlier. They had been pleading from the New Zealand government.

Tags: new zealand, e visa
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Uncapped Indians in spotlight as IPL auction looms

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to defend their IPL title. (Photo: IPL)
 

ICC Women's WC qualifiers: India thrash Pakistan to reach final

India have now qualified for the final. (Photo: ICC)
 

Doctor called 'vagina whisperer' holds 'designer vagina conclave' in NY

The surgeries are primarily meant to make women feel sexier (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2017: Mitchell Starc pulls out of IPL, not to play for RCB

A file photo of Mitchell Starc. (Photo: Cricket Australia)
 

A drug for depression causes people to binge on sex and gambling

The firm has been sued over 'life-ruining' side effects (Photo: YouTube/AFP)
 

Video: Skydiver shows sharp reflexes to save child falling from counter

Saved the child in the nick of time (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manipur blockade result of Congress' conspiracy: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: Twitter/BJP)

Nagaland CM Zeliang steps down amid women reservation row

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Over Rs 110 crore cash, 18.68 lakh litres of liquor seized in UP

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Swaraj asks Indian High Commission in South Sudan to help family of Indian shot dead

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: File)

Surgical strikes decision was taken soon after Uri attack: Rajnath Singh

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Manipur BJP President K Bhabananda Singh in Imphal on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham