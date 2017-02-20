Hyderabadi students sent back by New Zealand can re-apply

A lawyer representing a group of Indian students being deported said that Immigration New Zealand may allow them to re-apply for New Zealand visas once they return to India. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi students, who are being deported from New Zealand are likely to get a chance to re-apply for the country’s visa once they come back to India.

A lawyer representing a group of Indian students being deported said that Immigration New Zealand may allow them to re-apply for New Zealand visas once they return to India.

TVNZ reported “Immigration New Zealand has consistently denied them amnesty, but their lawyer Alastair McClymont today said it was being negotiating for the students to potentially re-apply for a visa when they get back to India. The negotiations centre around waiving the ban on re-entry and the manner in which character issues are addressed in further applications.”

A dozen student had were served deportation notices by the authorities earlier. They had been pleading from the New Zealand government.