Nation, Current Affairs

Gandhi assassination: PMO to disclose action on Kapur report?

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2017, 3:52 pm IST
The Commission also recommended the top office to build exhaustive archives on Mahatma Gandhi.
Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: The CIC has directed the PMO to disclose action taken on the J L Kapur Commission report on Mahatma Gandhi's assassination which reportedly said evidence only points towards theory of Veer Savarkar and his group being part of criminal conspiracy.

The Commission also recommended the top office to build exhaustive archives on Mahatma Gandhi on the lines of recent declassification of files pertaining to Subhash Chandra Bose.

The transparency watchdog transferred an RTI application seeking records related to the assassination of Gandhi on January 30, 1948, subsequent probe and the court case.

The Commission said the petition should be transferred to the PMO for "information" and necessary action to formulate appropriate policy to build archives of records regarding Gandhi's assassination, investigation, trial, punishment, official correspondence, and action taken on the recommendations of J L Kapur Commission.

The government had appointed a Judicial Commission under the chairmanship of J L Kapur to inquire into the conspiracy angle and other aspects of the assassination of Gandhi, Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu said.

He said a copy of the Kapur report is available with Indian Law Institute, New Delhi which has a treasure trove of information about Gandhi's death which needs to be probed and an archive could be built in the National Archives of India (NAI).

Citing an article by noted historian and lawyer A G Noorani in 'The Hindu' news paper, Acharyulu said the court had earlier exonerated Savarkar for want of corroborative evidence in support of the approver's confession.

"However, Justice Kapur's findings are all too clear. He concluded: "All these facts taken together were destructive of any theory other than the conspiracy to murder by Savarkar and his group" (Noorani, AG (March 15-28, 2003). "Savarkar and Gandhi". The Hindu)," he said.

Tags: gandhi assassination, kapur report, pmo, cic
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese factory replaces 90 per cent of its employees with robots

(Representational image)
 

India's record satellite launch ramps up space race: Chinese media

SRO PSLV-C37 launched at 9.30 am on Wednesday from Sriharikota.
 

Kangana Ranaut was stark naked while filming steamy scenes in Rangoon

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Here's the musical note that can make women orgasm on sound alone

One said the note had his girlfriend scream in pleasure (Photo: Instagram)
 

It's official! Saif is the antagonist of Vishal's Rangoon, confirms Kareena

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles.
 

The science behind most mothers holding their babies to the left side

It is meant to keep babies safe and establish an emotional bond (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In Jaya’s footsteps, TN CM announces subsidised scooters, hikes maternity benefits

The announcement was part of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's promise to usher in prohibition in the state in a phased manner. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Malayalam actor molestation: 'Educated' Kerala losing its values, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo: PTI)

Action against Hafiz Saeed first step in bringing him to justice: MEA

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Additional trains to transport bumper harvest of Nashik onions

Red Nashik onions. (Representational image: File)

Maharashtra MLC’s remark questioning army wives’ fidelity draws flak

Solapur MLC Prashant Paricharak (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham