Cow urine, dung potency to be studied in IIT Delhi

The 34 research proposals, which have been received from across the country, range from developing panchagavya-based functional foods, juices and beverages to evaluating the impact of consuming the meat of a cow that has been fed fodder affected by insecticide.

New Delhi: IIT-D is all set to carry out research study on the potential of Panchagavya — mixture of cow dung, urine, milk, ghee and curd.

According to an official, who is working on the project, ‘Scientific Validation and Research on Panchagavya (SVAROP)’, the institute has received two proposals that will ascertain why people should not consume beef, while another proposal is to prove that Vitamin D is present only in indigenous cows.

An IIT-Delhi professor’s research also will differentiate between the dung of an indigenous cow’s manure and other manures.