search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Madras High Court upholds order directing government to halt sand mining

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J STALIN
Published Jan 20, 2018, 1:46 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2018, 2:08 am IST
 The Madras high court has upheld an order of a single judge, which directed the state government to stop sand mining/quarrying in the state
This court is of the view that the appellants have not made out any case, for interference with the order of the single judge. Hence, the appeal is dismissed”.
 This court is of the view that the appellants have not made out any case, for interference with the order of the single judge. Hence, the appeal is dismissed”.

Chennai: The Madras high court has upheld an order of a single judge, which directed the state government to stop sand mining/quarrying in the state within six months and to permit the importers to transport and sell imported river sand from other countries.

Dismissing an appeal filed by the state government against the order of a single judge, a division bench comprising Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and T. Krishnavalli said, “This court is of the view that the appellants have not made out any case, for interference with the order of the single judge. Hence, the appeal is dismissed”.

 

Citing several judgments of the Supreme Court, the bench said it is clear that the courts have stepped in to protect the environment by curbing mining activity, wherever the state has failed in its duty under Article 48 A and 51 A. Also from the various reports of the authorities concerned, it is evident that the direction and the orders of the apex court and this court have been violated and the illegal mining activity has not been curbed, the bench added.

Writing the judgment for the bench, Justice Kalyanasundaram said, “If the ecology is not protected, there is no doubt that it will endanger the very existence of human life and we might not even have a future generation. It is the duty of this court to ensure that environment is protected and is not subjected to degradation when the authorities have failed”.

Even after all the committee’s reports and frequent intervention of this court in many cases, the illegal mining in the state has not stopped and the same was evident from the number of cases filed in 2017 for the release of a vehicle. Under this background, when the directions issued by the single judge were examined, this court was of the view that the directions were not legislative directions, but only directions issued for non-compliance of statutory provisions and for failure to safeguard the environment and the ecology”, the bench added. The bench said it was the duty of the state to ensure that the fundamental right to life guaranteed in the Constitution was safeguarded. The maintenance of ecology by preserving the river and river beds go a long way in not only preserving them for future generations or inhabitants in the vicinity but also will have a global impact, the bench added.

Tags: madras high court, kalyanasundaram
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Florida to declare porn a public health risk

The move comes after a resolution was given overwhelming approval from the state House of Representatives committee on Thursday. (Representational Image)
 

Dead woman gives birth to stillborn ten days after she died

10 days after she had passed away, staff noticed that a dead baby had appeared between the legs of her lifeless body. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twinkle at Oxford: Hope ‘Padman’ is a movement where biology doesn’t embarass women

Screengrab from the video where Twinkle Khanna speaks about 'Padman'.
 

Razer’s smartphone-powered laptop could become a reality this year

The laptop dock concept provided a laptop-sized display and a keyboard along with 200GB of additional storage and additional power backup.
 

Google might ditch Android and ChromeOS for a standalone Fuchsia OS in the future

Fuchsia is also a big step for Google in that it’s the first operating system built on Google’s own kernel using Google’s own programming language.(image: ArsTechinca)
 

Samsung plans a true bezel-less display with no visible selfie camera, IR sensors

At first thought, this setup seems to be a better idea than the infamous notch arrangement of the Apple iPhone X. (Representative Image: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rs 20 tokens were indeed issued: T T V Dhinakaran supporter

Political analysts said the statement has given legitimacy to allegations that money played a major part in the elections and said the TTV camp should clarify.  

Complex heart surgeries simplified

Raj Kumar, a newborn at a city hospital, was diagnosed with a cardiac disorder often called as a blue baby syndrome that indicated cardiac complications.

Dharmapuri: Tearful adieu to BSF man killed in Pakistani attack

BSF men pay tribute to their counterpart killed by Pakistan Rangers. (Photo: DC)

Madras high court stays proceedings against Vairamuthu

Members of Sathatha Sri Vaishnavas Association protest against lyricist Vairamuthu for his alleged controversial remarks against Goddess Andal. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Transport corporations suffer huge revenue loss

The transport corporations of Tamil Nadu by the end of 2015-16 accumulated losses of Rs 6,145 crores out of which MTC alone contributed Rs 2,502 crore.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham