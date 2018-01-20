search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Aadhaar link rule: Needy children denied food in T'gana tribal areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 20, 2018, 7:00 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2018, 9:54 am IST
The illiterate Adivasi parents have failed to get Aadhaar cards for their children.
Anganwadi centre in Indravelli where some children were not getting food as they have failed to link their Aadhaar number with their enrollment in Indravelli mandal in Adilabad district. (Photo: DC)
 Anganwadi centre in Indravelli where some children were not getting food as they have failed to link their Aadhaar number with their enrollment in Indravelli mandal in Adilabad district. (Photo: DC)

Adilabad: Due to gross neglect, the Aadhaar link rule has now resulted in cutting food supply to needy children in Anganwadis of tribal areas in Adilabad district.  While these children were enrolled in Anganwadis, their Aadhaar card was not seeded. Now, it is affecting their health as they are being denied their quota of nutritious food. Even children of other communities and those whose parents are illiterate face the same issue.  

The Centre and the state government have been stressing on seeding the Aadhaar number with the enrollment of children to Anganwadis if they are to get food from there. 

 

According to a survey conducted by the NGO ‘Dream’, 320 children out of 650 were going to local anganwadis. They have not been getting their due share of food material as their Aadhaar number has not been seeded while enrolling them in Anganwadis. 

The survey was conducted in 35 Anganwadi centres located in Dasnapur and Keslapur Grama Panchayatas in Indravelli mandal and Pochampalli and Vaipet Grama Panchayats in Sirikonda mandal of Adilabad district.

In total, there are 280 Anganwadi centres (mini and main) under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency and Utnoor Integrated Child Development Service project and above 3,000 Anganwadi centres are present in the old Adilabad district.      

Central and state governments supply milk, bread, eggs and other nutritional food items through ICDS to the children enrolled in Anganwadis and pregnant women, under various schemes.

The illiterate Adivasi parents have failed to get Aadhaar cards for their children and now they realise it as important to gain access to nutritional food supplied by the government. 

Some of the tribal people are now taking Aadhaar cards for their new born babies. But majority of the parents have not taken Aadhaar for their children who were born four years ago and now all these children have been enrolled in Anganwadis. 

NGO director B Krishna Reddy has said that the ICDS staff should create Aadhaar for the children enrolled in Anganwadis. He said that otherwise this would result in indirectly denying nutritious food to the needy children.

Tags: aadhaar link, aadhaar card, anganwadi children
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp on Android Oreo gets notification channel support

WhatsApp is testing up to 10 notification channels on the messenger app for Android Oreo. (Representative Image)
 

Stress hijacks your immune system making you physically ill: Study

It was found that stress impacts the response of 'defense chemicals' which are responsible for fighting off bacteria or viruses. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mumbai construction worker survives being impaled on two 5ft steel rods

The 21-year-old Rajendra Pal, was working on the roof of a building in Mumbai when he slipped and fell onto iron rods below. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Latest Galaxy S9 leaks hint at new Y-OCTA display, thinner circuit board

The SLP PCB will be only limited to the S9 units powered by the Exynos chipset, which the report claims to account for 60 percent of the S9’s sales worldwide.(Photo: OnLeaks)
 

Russian mother caught trying to sell daughter’s virginity

In a shocking confession mum admitted during interrogation she had flown in to Moscow with her underage daughter to get to know a rich man in order to get financial help for providing sexual serviced by the daughter.
 

5-month salary not paid, job switch denied? Harmanpreet Kaur up in arms with Railway?

Harmanpreet Kaur, the Arjuna awardee is reportedly not relieved by the Railway, where she worked as an Office Superintendent and is being asked to pay the compensation amount before the end of the five-year term. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India joins Australia Group, inches closer to getting NSG membership

Now, Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) is the only group where India has not found its place as it has been time and again blocked by China. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Will respond with 10 bullets for 1: India attacks Pak over cross-border firing

The latest ceasefire violation comes just days after seven Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in cross-border firing initiated by Pakistani rangers in Poonch sector. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

I'm a 'common man', don't know protocols: PM Modi on 'hugplomacy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his arrival at Air Force Station, Palam, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Tirupur: Stone laid for Palladam poultry research centre

The minister humbly led the ‘Bhoomi Puja’ at Panikkapatti village near Palladam in Tirupur district in the presence of the district collector, Mr. K. S. Palanisamy.

Engineering entrance: AICTE awaits states’ nod

All-India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has approached states for approval on implementing a single entrance examination model for all engineering courses
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham