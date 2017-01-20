 LIVE !  :  President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: AP) Live: Obama, Michelle receive Donald Trump, wife Melania at White House
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Work in cohesion, don't confront each, Modi tells govt departments

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2017, 7:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 7:47 pm IST
Modi said it was 'essential' to understand the work the government was doing, particularly in the context of the changing world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked various arms of the government to function in cohesion under a broad vision and lamented that its departments preferred to settle disputes in courts and worked in silos.

"Unfortunately, government departments have a nature of working in silos. Sometimes there are so many silos within the department. There is no coordination between departments. That is why if one department thinks about a particular programme, the other department thinks completely opposite of that.

"Sometimes, two departments of the same government confront each other in court to settle disputes by paying money to lawyers. This is not a healthy situation. It needs to change. And the way to do it is to sit together and in detail, under a broad vision, think about the roles each department needs to play and what results we can bring," Modi said.

He was addressing a conference of Ministers and Secretaries of Tourism, Culture, Youth Affairs and Sports of the Union and state governments in the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat through video conference from the national capital.

Modi said it was "essential" to understand the work the government was doing, particularly in the context of the changing world.

"It is essential in government that we sit together and understand our work, its nature - how the world is changing, in that scenario where we are standing, where we want to reach. We should regularly evaluate these things," he said.

The Prime Minister said there was a need for an institutional arrangement which enables excellence in sports as every government wants to popularise games.

"What is needed is proper mapping at the district level so that we can understand where is our talent and where is the infrastructure," he said.

Stressing on the need to tap the "enormous potential" of youth in the country, the Prime Minister said they were at the "core" of the digital movement which was going on in the country. The youth, he said, had also imparted strength to the 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

Talking about the tourism sector, Modi said that India was blessed with immense potential which could draw the world to the country.

"Each state should pick a few destinations and create world class tourism infrastructure and draw the world there," he said, adding India should focus on two types of tourism-- traditional and foreign.

Modi lamented that despite having a large number of places significant from the point of view of promoting religious tourism, there was a lack of skill development courses for guides operating there. He underscored the need for "special branding" of India's rich cultural heritage.

Tags: narendra modi, government departments
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump Pizza: Making pizza great again with Russian caviar, gold

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena-Saif's; film together?

Kareena and Saif were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. (Photo: PTI)
 

India, England cricket teams stuck in traffic jam in Kolkata, video goes viral

India beat England by 15 runs in Cuttack on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rangoon music review: Vishal Bhardwaj creates another gem of a soundtrack

A still from the film.
 

Want a selfie with Milind Soman? Be prepared to do push-ups

Milind Soman has figured out a way to promote fitness through his popularity (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN govt's proposals on Jallikattu sent to Home Ministry for final decision

Youngsters and students during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmir erupts again, youths engage in stone-pelting at security forces

The clashes between the youth and security forces took place shortly after Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid and adjoining localities in downtown Srinagar. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

UP polls: RLD to tie up with JD(U), contest all 403 Assembly seats

Congress reportedly offered some 20 seats to RLD chief's son Jayant Choudhary, who was reportedly in touch with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mulayam faction did not dispute numerical strength of Akhilesh group before EC

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP president Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Over 1 lakh throng Chennai’s Marina beach to protest Jallikattu ban

The huge crowds at Kamarajar Salai saw traffic moving along at snail's pace and even on adjoining roads. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham