Nation, Current Affairs

PM, RSS, BJP must realise they are not the nation: Kanhaiya Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 20, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 3:03 am IST
Kumar said he found no rationale in the ABVP objecting to his visit to Bengaluru.
Former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar speaks at the Meet-the-Press programme in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
 Former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar speaks at the Meet-the-Press programme in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Even while coming down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and BJP for their “intolerance,” controversial former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union, Kanhaiya Kumar continued to claim on Thursday that he was not anti-Modi as often portrayed.

Participating in a Meet- the-Press programme here, the firebrand student leader charged that the RSS did not understand the preamble of the Constitution. “It doesn't tolerate any voice raised against it, which is the essence of democracy. You don't get away with criticism of the government or its ideology. People like Pansare and Kalaburgi are examples of this. The Prime Minister, the RSS and BJP should realise that they are not the nation, but only components of it,”' he stressed. Claiming that although Mr Modi had made many promises before coming to power, he had not delivered on them, he deplored that there was instead an attempt to infuse RSS ideology into the education system.

“The IIT staff resigned and there was an attempt to privatise all education. Also there was a 17 per cent cut in the budget for education. And despite the 42 per cent increase in farmers’ suicides, the government reduced the import tax on wheat. Even where demonetisation is concerned, the RBI has no concrete results to show. Instead 20 lakh people have lost their jobs,'' he observed. Asked why he was hesitant to join politics, he said  politics did not mean contesting elections. “It is addressing the basic problems of common people,” he said. To a query on whether the promised ‘acche din’ would ever come, he quipped they had already come for those who compromised on their principles in the media and bureaucracy for the sake of power and money. “They will not come for farmers and common people,” he predicted.

Mr Kumar said he found no rationale in the ABVP objecting to his visit to Bengaluru. “Even  a year after my arrest, no chargesheet has been filed against me. I am out on bail and have been going to various places,” he pointed out.

Tags: jawaharlal nehru university, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Lifestyle Gallery

Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
Photographer dad Aaron Sheldon takes photos of his son as an astronaut to depict every child's dream but in unusual settings with a different perspective. (Photo: Aaron Sheldon/smallstepsaregiantleaps)

Photographer takes pictures of every child's 'astronaut' dream in unusual places
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana: 230 head constables given day off to watch Telugu film

Representational image
 

UK boss gives staff castle office, free beer, in-house cinema

Chris Morling, founder of Money.co.uk, spent 3 million pounds on renovation of his office with impressive designing by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

US: Man attempts to murder wife after he dreams that she is cheating on him

Archibald police say 49-year-old Conrad Rudalavage had been drinking before he fell asleep, then woke up Saturday convinced that his wife was unfaithful. (Representational Image)
 

Harshvardhan Kapoor claims Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in 2008

Diljit won the award for his performance in 'Udta Punjab,' while Harsh debuted in 'Mirzya'.
 

Twitter user claims new Rs 500 notes fade away in washing machine

It isn't clear how authentic these claims are (Photo: Twitter)
 

Only two buses for every 1000 people in India: report

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy promises to return excess lands

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh bureaucrats lobby for plum posts

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

Sports promote social harmony: Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu

Andhra Pradesh silent on report that points to ex-industry babu

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

TN can make law to treat Jallikattu as traditional sport: Attorney General

Youngsters stage a protest condemning the ban on Jallikattu at Tamukkam in Madurai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham