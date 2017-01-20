 LIVE !  :  President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: AP) Live: Obama, Michelle receive Donald Trump, wife Melania at White House
 
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR's move to provide quota to Muslims is vote-bank politics: BJP

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2017, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the proposed quota is not on religion basis but for backward sections.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Voicing opposition to the TRS government's proposal to provide reservation to Muslims, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana on Friday said the move reeks of vote-bank politics.

The TRS Government's decision to bring a Bill for providing 12 per cent reservation to backward sections among Muslims is part of its vote-bank politics, State BJP President K Laxman alleged in Hyderabad.

Speaking at a two-day state executive meeting that began at Bhadrachalam today, Laxman said the BJP would oppose the move as religion-based quota is against the Constitution, according to a BJP release here.

The TRS Government said in the just-concluded Legislative Assembly session that it would bring a Bill in the Budget session for providing quota to the backward sections among Muslims.

Responding to an objection raised by BJP, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the proposed quota is not on religion basis but for backward sections in the community.

Hailing the demonetisation move, Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, who also spoke at the meet, said the benefits of note ban should be conveyed to people effectively.

Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), trs, k chandrasekhar rao, muslim quota
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)

Telangana BJP attacks KCR for promising 12 per cent quota to Muslims

Any increased reservation has to be drawn from the quota assigned to BC/SC and STs, BJP said.
19 Jan 2017 1:09 PM
Telangana Telugu Desam working president A. Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy likens Telangana ministers to puppets, criticises KCR

The plight of ministers in the KCR Cabinet is pathetic, says Telangana Telugu Desam President.
20 Jan 2017 1:00 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who is set to make his debut soon, was seen at a fitness event of a channel where his father, Sohail Khan and Sooraj Pancholi were also seen. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahan makes public apperance as Suniel, Sooraj, Sohail promote fitness
Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal were seen at the inaugural ceremony of the Super Fight League competition on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Arjun, Randeep cheer for their favourite teams in Super Fight League
Celebrities associated with the film 'Raees' attended its first screening on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh and team host first screening of Raees
The People's Choice Awards had the best of Hollywood step out in the most elegant and most outrageous of outfits. While some got it right, some went horribly wrong. Let's have a look at the top 5 Best and Worst dressed celebrities from the do. (Photo: AP)

People's Choice Awards: Here are the best and worst dressed celebs
Who doesn't like a little competition and who doesn't like to stay away from the race and witness the proceedings? Audiences are nothing but excited to watch their two superstars, SRK and Hrithik go up against each other next week.

Raees vs Kaabil: With few days to their clash, SRK and Hrithik speed up promotions
On Wednesday, a lot of action went down at the Mumbai airport and streets as our shutterbugs spotted many celebrities, flaunting different style. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

From airport to street look: This is how out stars carried themselves
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump Pizza: Making pizza great again with Russian caviar, gold

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Snapped: Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena-Saif's; film together?

Kareena and Saif were recently blessed with a baby boy, Taimur. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Watch: Yuvraj Singh spends time with cancer patients

The kids were enthralled after spending time with Yuvraj who himself is a cancer survivor. (Photo: PTI)
 

India, England cricket teams stuck in traffic jam in Kolkata, video goes viral

India beat England by 15 runs in Cuttack on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rangoon music review: Vishal Bhardwaj creates another gem of a soundtrack

A still from the film.
 

Want a selfie with Milind Soman? Be prepared to do push-ups

Milind Soman has figured out a way to promote fitness through his popularity (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Law Ministry clears TN govt's Jallikattu ordinance, sends it to Prez

Youngsters and students during a protest to lift the ban on jallikattu and impose ban on Peta, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday.(Photo: DC)

Separate settlements for Kashmiri Pandits unacceptable: Syed Geelani

Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: PTI)

Work in cohesion, don't confront each, Modi tells govt departments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

TN govt's proposals on Jallikattu sent to Home Ministry for final decision

Youngsters and students during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmir erupts again, youths engage in stone-pelting at security forces

The clashes between the youth and security forces took place shortly after Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid and adjoining localities in downtown Srinagar. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham