Nation, Current Affairs

HC raps Haryana police, says enough evidence available to prove Murthal rapes

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 20, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 2:07 pm IST
The HC also asked the SOT constituted by the state government to bring the culprits to justice to instil public confidence.
A video grab of women's garments recovered from the spot where they were were allegedly raped.
 A video grab of women's garments recovered from the spot where they were were allegedly raped.

Chandigarh: Rapping the Haryana police for denying that any rapes took place at Murthal in Sonipat during the Jat agitation last year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday said that there was enough evidence to prove that women were raped.

According to reports, the court cited the recovery of women’s underwear and witness accounts, and claimed that there was enough evidence to prove that rapes had indeed taken place during the Jat quota agitation that happened early last year.

The HC observation came after the amicus curiae  Anupam Gupta accused the Special Investigation Team appointed by the Haryana police of working for the defence, and 'working in lack of good faith'.

The police earlier dropped charges against five men held in the case citing that DNA samples did not match those that were recovered from the crime scene.

Directing the SIT to submit an affidavit before the trial court in Sonipat, saying that charges against the accused were not dropped and the investigation was still in process, the HC also asked the police to to bring the culprits to justice to instill public confidence.

The HC noted that two witnesses, including a taxi driver, had seen women being dragged out of their car into the fields. One of the witness statements read that "three-four boys dragged a girl from her hair and arm near a car ahead of his vehicle to bushes near Sukhdev Dhaba. She was screaming for help."

The High Court had taken suo motu note of the matter after a report in a local daily on the alleged rapes. The bench had appointed senior advocate Anupam Gupta as amicus curiae to assist the court in this matter.

The next hearing of the case is on February 28.

Tags: murthal gangrape, jat quota row, punjab and haryana high court
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Lifestyle Gallery

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Buffalo fights mark harvest festivals in Assam and Nepal
Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Flying kites to a dip in the holy river mark Makar Sankranti in India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena messes up with Decision Review System

Kumar Dharmasena did more harm to his reputation during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack after his incorrect call despite having a clear look at the replays as the TV umpire. (Photo: AP)
 

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite after 30 years!

Rajini and Kamal last acted together in a Malayalam movie.
 

Big B got best written roles; Shashi, Dharmendra, I got sidelined: Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan last shared screen space together in 'Ajooba'.
 

We have by far the highest IQ of any Cabinet ever: Donald Trump

US President elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

How to get the most out of your Google Pixel smartphone

The Pixel is, in some aspects, the Google flagship-phone of 2016.
 

Nintendo announces Super Mario Run release month for Android

Super Mario Run is available for pre-registeration on Google Play Store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Baba Ramdev to take Patanjali overseas; eyes Pakistan

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (Photo: PTI)

Amazon gives in, stops selling Mahatma Gandhi flip-flops

Amazon had conveyed its regret to India over a “third-party seller” in Canada offending Indian sentiments by selling doormats.

Will bring ordinance on Jallikattu, draft ready; Centre is coordinating: TN CM

Youngsters and students release a bull during a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh: Quality silk production to touch 8,000 kg mark

Nearly seven kg of cocoons are required to produce one kg of silk.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams marriage halls lie vacant

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham