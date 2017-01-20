Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma appointed as new CBI chief

New Delhi: Delhi police commissioner Alok Kumar Verma, has been appointed as the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The post of the CBI director had been vacant for over a month after Anil Sinha’s retirement on December 2. Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer of 1984-batch, is holding additional charge as the Director of CBI.

The Deccan Chronicle had first reported on December 26 last year that Mr Verma was the front-runner for the post. Mr Verma’s name was cleared by a three-member panel headed by the Prime Minister.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, a part of the selection team, is understood to have recorded an objection against Mr Verma’s name, during the selection meeting held on January 16, on the ground that the Delhi officer had never served in the CBI. Verma becomes the 27th director of the agency.