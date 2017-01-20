Nation, Current Affairs

Crows continue to haunt Siddaramaiah! This time in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Jan 20, 2017, 2:50 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2017, 3:03 am IST
CM was in Manjeshwaram in Kerala to participate in the inauguration of Gilivindu project- a memorial for writer, Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai.
CM Siddaramaiah and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at GILIVINDU in Manjeshwaram on Thursday.
Mangaluru: Crows seem to just love the Chief Minister. Or at least his clothes whether he is in Karnataka or Kerala, Nearly six months after a crow sat on the Chief Minister’s car forcing him to change the car after it was considered inauspicious by many, another crow arrived to haunt Siddaramaiah, this time outside the state. On Thursday Mr Siddaramaiah was in Manjeshwaram in Kerala to participate in the inauguration of Gilivindu project- a memorial for writer, Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai. The Chief Minister along with other dignitaries including former Union minister M. Veerappa Moily, was on the open air stage beneath a tree and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was delivering his speech when a crow sat on the branch of the tree above Mr Siddaramaiah and pooped on his sparkling white dhoti!

When the CM  found the droppings, Mangaluru City North MLA Mohiuddin Bava who was sitting near him, immediately rushed in with tissue paper.

Former MUDA chairman and senior Congress leader Tejomaya cleaned the droppings while the security personnel of the Chief Minister too helped him in cleaning his attire.

In June 2016, a crow had placed itself on the bonnet of Mr Siddaramaiah’s official car and refused to fly away even when shooed by his staff.  It is said that finally, it had to be physically moved away. A few days later, the CM, known for his socialist background, changed the car,  but asserted that it had covered almost 3 lakh kms and so a new car had to be purchased.

