Centre to release Rs 800 crore financial assistance to Telangana

Hyderabad: The Centre has extended Rs 800 crore financial assistance to Telangana state government for its efforts to supply safe drinking water to 1,041 fluoride-hit villages through the Mission Bhagiratha.

Sanitation expert and Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) secretary Parameshwaran Iyer, who met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the funds will be released soon. Earlier, Mr Iyer held a video conference with district collectors from Secretariat to review the progress of Mission Bhagiratha.

Mr Rao informed him that Mission Bhagiratha is a unique scheme in the country in many ways and under this programme, people will be protected from 70 water borne diseases by providing filtered drinking water.

He said along with the pipelines, internet cables are being laid to provide internet connection to all households.