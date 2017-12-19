search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Virat-Anushka unpatriotic, earned money in India, spent in Italy: BJP MLA

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2017, 9:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
Is Hindustan, where Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married, untouchable, asks the BJP MLA.
The Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma got married at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, last week. (File photo)
 The Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma got married at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, last week. (File photo)

Guna: A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday questioned the patriotism of cricketer Virat Kohli for preferring Italy over India to get married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

While inaugurating a 'Skill India Centre' in Guna, the legislator from from Guna, Panna Lal Shakya, told a gathering: "Virat earned money in India... But he didn't find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?"

 

He went on to add, "Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married on this land. You all must have got married here. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married ... (Kohli) earned money here and spent billions there (Italy)... (he) doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot."

The Indian cricket captain and Anushka got married at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, last week.

Shakya said that the training (imparted at Skill India Centre) would be useless, if the trainees would not work in India.

"After getting trained, you all should work here in the country. This would be the biggest national service. Otherwise, earn money and go to Italy to marry like Virat, enjoy picnic and come back," he said.

He even said that dancers from Italy become millionaires in India.

"If you think minutely, then you will know that the dancers of Italy become millionaires here and you are taking country's money there. Then what will you give to the country? Howsoever big one may be, he can't become our ideal person.

Our ideal person is one who is honest to the country and earns money through hard work," Shakya said.

Tags: bjp mla, kohli patriotism, kohli unpatriotic, virat kohli, anushka sharma, virat anushka marriage
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Guna


Related Stories

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tie the knot, tweet pictures from Italy


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 Kashmiris assaulted in Bengaluru: Mehbooba Mufti demands strict action

‘Very disturbed by the news of 2 brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru,’ Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said. (Photo: PTI)

Clashes erupt in K'taka over Lord Ayappa's pandal erection, 2 cops injured

Twenty-seven people have been taken into custody, the DCP said, adding, some more are expected to be arrested. (Photo:

Modi assures Govt support to bring back those missing in Cyclone Ockhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his prayers that the missing people are returned before Christmas. (Photo: ANI)

2 Kashmiri boys beaten up in Bengaluru for not speaking Kannada

'Very disturbed by the news of 2 brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru. I would urge the authorities to take strict action against the accused,' Mufti posted on Twitter on Tuesday. (Photo: File/Representational)

Markets cheer BJP win in Himachal, Gujarat; Sensex, Nifty touch new highs

Risk appetite grew as the BJP is set to form government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham