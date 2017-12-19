search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi is real hero, I am zero: BJP MP Sanjay Kakade who predicted party's loss

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2017, 10:33 am IST
An embarrassed Kakade said he had not factored in the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'charisma' while making the prediction.
BJP MP Sanjay Kakade said, 'We forgot to take into account the Modi charisma. Neither me nor my team factored that in our survey.' (Photo: Facebook | Sanjay Kakade)
 BJP MP Sanjay Kakade said, 'We forgot to take into account the Modi charisma. Neither me nor my team factored that in our survey.' (Photo: Facebook | Sanjay Kakade)

Pune: BJP MP Sanjay Kakade, who hogged the headlines for predicting a dismal show by his party in the Gujarat elections, had to eat his words after it won a majority in the 182-member state Assembly on Monday.

An embarrassed Kakade said he had not factored in the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "charisma" while making the prediction.

 

"We forgot to take into account the Modi charisma. Neither me nor my team factored that in our survey," the Rajya Sabha member told reporters in Pune.

"Modi's charisma did the trick. Modi is the real hero and I am zero," quipped Kakade, and said he is happy that his prediction has gone wrong.

Because of the Prime Minister, the BJP has created history in Gujarat, Kakade said.

Asked if his forecast amounted to anti-party activity, Kakade noted he had not said anything against the BJP.

Last week, despite most exit poll surveys predicting a BJP win in the Gujarat Assembly polls, Kakade had claimed that the party would not win enough seats to form government in the state.

"Forget absolute majority, the party will not even get enough number of seats to form the government. The Congress on the other hand will reach close to the majority mark," he had claimed.

"If at all the party retains power in the state, it will be only because of Narendra Modi," he said.

Kakade had claimed that his team conducted a survey in Gujarat and that his claim was based on the outcome of that survey.

"I had sent a team of six people to Gujarat. They mostly covered rural part of the state where they met farmers, drivers, waiters and labourers. Based on their survey and my own observation, I feel the BJP will not get absolute majority in Gujarat," he had said.

Tags: sanjay kakade, bjp mp, narendra modi, modi charisma did the trick, modi is real hero
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

65-yr-old TN man claims PM appointed him as deputy; seek help to reach Delhi

The grievances day at the collectorate at Erode in Tamil Nadu saw two bizarre representations -- a 65-year old man, appearing to be mentally unsound, seeking help to reach Delhi for being 'appointed' as deputy PM and an upset youth presenting his plea after wounding his hand. (Photo: Facebook | District Collector Erode)

After victory in Guj, Himachal, BJP sends top leaders for selection of CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the BJP met in New Delhi on Monday evening. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

IIM-Visakhapatnam annual entrepreneurial summit held

Following the enchanting speeches, Quizzich, a flagship quizzing event of Entrepreneurial Passion and Innovation Club, IIMV was held. (Photo: Shiksha.com)

Visakhapatnam: Millet processing hub inaugurated

This unit is expected to support the millet marketing needs of 3500 tribal farmers.(Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: VIP movement leads to jams, irks citizens

The cops have to find out a solution otherwise they will feel the heat of the problem in the coming days said G Sunil Kumar, a software professional. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham