Nation, Current Affairs

Modi assures Govt support to bring back those missing in Cyclone Ockhi

ANI
Published Dec 19, 2017, 8:00 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2017, 8:00 pm IST
'The government will do everything possible to bring back the missing people,' the Prime Minister says.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his prayers that the missing people are returned before Christmas. (Photo: ANI)
Poonthura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured of government's complete efforts to bring back people who went missing in Cyclone Ockhi.

The Prime Minister met the families affected by the vicious cyclone and assured them that "the government will do everything possible to bring back the missing people."

 

Modi also extended his prayers that the missing people are returned before Christmas.

"Government of India is with you in every way, our rescue efforts will never fall short and we will help you in every way, I am here to assure you about this. We pray that all those missing, can return home before Christmas," Modi said addressing the families.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi also visited affected areas in Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu and took stock of the situation.

Cyclone Ockhi recently hit the southern part of the country, leaving many people dead and several missing. The fishermen were especially hard hit as many of them got stranded in the sea.

A rescue and search operation was also launched by the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard bring back the fishermen. As of December 14, 700 fishermen have been rescued including five Sri Lankan nationals.

Tags: cyclone ockhi, cyclone ockhi missing people, missing fishermen
Location: India, Kerala




