search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Markets cheer BJP win in Himachal, Gujarat; Sensex, Nifty touch new highs

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2017, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2017, 4:45 pm IST
Sensex surged 235 pts to 33,837 and Nifty hit 10,463 -- both all-time highs -- driven by auto, consumer durable shares.
Risk appetite grew as the BJP is set to form government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Risk appetite grew as the BJP is set to form government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: The stock market on Tuesday lapped up the BJP's electoral success as the Sensex surged 235 points to 33,837 and the Nifty hit 10,463 -- both all-time highs --driven by auto and consumer durable shares.

The 30-share Sensex rose 235.06 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at a new high of 33,836.74. It had risen 548.64 points in the last three sessions.

 

The previous closing high was on November 6 when it had finished at 33,731.19.

The broader Nifty gained 74.45 points, or 0.72 per cent, to end at a fresh peak of 10,463.20, breaking its previous record of 10,452.50 hit on November 3.

Risk appetite grew as the BJP is set to form government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The rupee soaring to an over three-month high at 63.95 against the dollar during the day fuelled the upward trend.

Tags: sensex, nifty, markets close, sensex closes at record high, nifty closes at record high
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Should learn lessons from Doklam to avoid further conflict, says China

The two sides attach significance to this round of talks as it would be the first round of talks since the 73-day Doklam standoff in the Sikkim section which ended on August 28. (Photo: File)

Tale of two states: Gujarat trumps over Himachal on NOTA votes

The NOTA option enables a voter to officially and secretly register a vote of rejection of all contesting candidates. (Photo: File)

Cong protests in LS over Modi's 'Pak meet' remark; 'shameful,' says Govt

In Lok Sabha, Congress party demanded clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his allegation on Manmohan Singh over a 'secret meeting with Pakistani officials' (File photo: PTI)

Gujarat poll result raises questions on Modi's credibility, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also says, 'I found out people don’t believe in Modi ji’s Gujarat model. It’s hollow.'

Centre extends public opinion deadline for data privacy to Jan 31

While data can be put to beneficial use, the unregulated and arbitrary use, especially that of personal data, has raised concerns about privacy and autonomy of an individual. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham