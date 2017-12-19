search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Here’s what Ivanka Trump wrote to Telangana CM about her visit

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2017, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2017, 1:47 pm IST
In a hand-written letter addressed to K Chandrasekhar Rao, Ivanka Trump described her visit as an 'incredible and inspiring experience'.
In November, Ivanka Trump led a delegation of US administration officials and entrepreneurs at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit held at Hyderabad. In her letter to the Telangana CM, Ivanka said she was touched by the warmth of the people of the state. (Photo: Twitter | @USAmbIndia)
 In November, Ivanka Trump led a delegation of US administration officials and entrepreneurs at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit held at Hyderabad. In her letter to the Telangana CM, Ivanka said she was touched by the warmth of the people of the state. (Photo: Twitter | @USAmbIndia)

Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump, the adviser and daughter of US President Donald Trump, has thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his hospitality during her recent visit to Hyderabad.

In a hand-written letter addressed to Rao, she described her visit as an "incredible and inspiring experience".

 

In November, Ivanka Trump led a delegation of US administration officials and entrepreneurs at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) held at Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hosted a gala dinner for her at the famous Falaknuma Palace Hotel in the city.

Ivanka Trump, in her letter to the chief minister, said she was touched by the warmth of the people of Telangana.

"I also want to thank you for the exquisite gift that you presented to me at the Falaknuma Palace. I am deeply touched by your thoughtful gesture and by the warmth of the people of Telangana," she said in the letter, a copy of which was released last night.

She further said that she looks forward to coming to India in the near future.

Ivanka Trump, who is also an entrepreneur, was invited by the Prime Minister during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the GES.

Tags: ivanka trump, k chandrasekhar rao, ivanka trump's letter to telangana cm, global entrepreneurship summit, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat poll result raises questions on Modi's credibility, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also says, 'I found out people don’t believe in Modi ji’s Gujarat model. It’s hollow.'

Centre extends public opinion deadline for data privacy to Jan 31

While data can be put to beneficial use, the unregulated and arbitrary use, especially that of personal data, has raised concerns about privacy and autonomy of an individual. (Representational Image)

After Cyclone Ockhi, Modi reviews situation, chairs high-level meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep to review the situation arising due to Cyclone Ockhi which left a trail of destruction in the Union Territory. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Sensex rallies 143 pts on BJP's electoral win in Gujarat, Himachal polls

Analysts said buying picked up after assembly elections results showed that BJP will return to power for the sixth straight term in Gujarat and topples the Congress to form government in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: File)

65-yr-old TN man claims PM appointed him as deputy; seek help to reach Delhi

The grievances day at the collectorate at Erode in Tamil Nadu saw two bizarre representations -- a 65-year old man, appearing to be mentally unsound, seeking help to reach Delhi for being 'appointed' as deputy PM and an upset youth presenting his plea after wounding his hand. (Photo: Facebook | District Collector Erode)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham