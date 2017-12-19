search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After victory in Guj, Himachal, BJP sends top leaders for selection of CMs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2017, 10:55 am IST
BJP decides to send two teams led by Arun Jaitley to Gandhinagar and Nirmala Sitharaman to Shimla as observers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the BJP met in New Delhi on Monday evening. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the BJP met in New Delhi on Monday evening. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

New Delhi: Soon after the election results were declared the victorious Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision making body swept into action for the next step of selecting the chief minister to represent the state. The party's decision making body decided to send two teams led by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to Gandhinagar and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Shimla as observers. 

The Central Parliamentary board of the BJP met in Delhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory speech where he called the support for the party an indication that the country was ready for "reform agenda as every citizen wants India transformed".

 

After the meeting, Health Minister JP Nadda said it had been decided that Arun Jaitley and the party general secretary Saroj Pandey will be the party's observers for the selection of the chief minister in Gujarat while Nirmala Sitharaman and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be party's observers for Himachal Pradesh.

"They will speak to the MLAs to elect new leaders of the party," Nadda added.

During the party's campaign in Gujarat, BJP Chief Amit Shah had said that incumbent chief minister Vijay Rupani is the party's face in the state Assembly elections.

Earlier during a press conference when Shah was asked who will be BJP's choice for the top post in Himachal Pradesh if its chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal loses the election, Shah said the party's parliamentary board will take a call on this. 

Dhumal, who was named as the BJP's presumptive chief minister at the last minute in a deviation from the party's strategy in recent state elections, however has lost. BJP now has as a free hand to name anyone else for the chief ministerial post. 

The BJP has managed to retain Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah’s home turf for the sixth time and snatched Himachal Pradesh from the Congress with nearly two-thirds majority in the recently concluded assembly elections.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags: arun jaitley, nirmala sitharaman, central parliamentary board of the bjp, narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sensex rallies 143 pts on BJP's electoral win in Gujarat, Himachal polls

Analysts said buying picked up after assembly elections results showed that BJP will return to power for the sixth straight term in Gujarat and topples the Congress to form government in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: File)

65-yr-old TN man claims PM appointed him as deputy; seek help to reach Delhi

The grievances day at the collectorate at Erode in Tamil Nadu saw two bizarre representations -- a 65-year old man, appearing to be mentally unsound, seeking help to reach Delhi for being 'appointed' as deputy PM and an upset youth presenting his plea after wounding his hand. (Photo: Facebook | District Collector Erode)

Modi is real hero, I am zero: BJP MP Sanjay Kakade who predicted party's loss

BJP MP Sanjay Kakade said, 'We forgot to take into account the Modi charisma. Neither me nor my team factored that in our survey.' (Photo: Facebook | Sanjay Kakade)

IIM-Visakhapatnam annual entrepreneurial summit held

Following the enchanting speeches, Quizzich, a flagship quizzing event of Entrepreneurial Passion and Innovation Club, IIMV was held. (Photo: Shiksha.com)

Visakhapatnam: Millet processing hub inaugurated

This unit is expected to support the millet marketing needs of 3500 tribal farmers.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham