After Cyclone Ockhi, Modi reviews situation, chairs high-level meet

PTI
Published Dec 19, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Besides Lakshadweep, Modi will visit the cyclone-battered areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep to review the situation arising due to Cyclone Ockhi which left a trail of destruction in the Union Territory. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep to review the situation arising due to Cyclone Ockhi which left a trail of destruction in the Union Territory. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at Kavaratti in Lakshadweep to review the situation arising due to Cyclone Ockhi which left a trail of destruction in the Union Territory.

Modi, who reached the island on Tuesday morning, was received by top officials of the Lakshadweep administration and public representatives, including Lakshadweep MP Muhammed Faizal.

 

"PM @narendramodi reviewed the situation arising due to #CycloneOckhi at a high-level meeting in Lakshadweep," a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Earlier on Tuesday, youngsters of Lakshadweep extended a warm welcome to the prime minister, it tweeted said.

Besides, Modi will visit the cyclone-battered areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Tuesday.

During his visit to the southern states, Modi will visit coastal Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram where he will meet officials and public representatives as well as the cyclone victims, including the fishermen, and farmers' delegations.

Parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep were severely affected by the cyclone late last month and early this month.

The Prime Minister has constantly been monitoring the situation arising out of the natural calamity in the southern parts of the country.

A PMO statement had on Monday said the Centre released the second instalment from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for Kerala and Tamil Nadu to supplement the efforts of these states in dealing with the situation.

"During financial year 2017-18, the amounts of the central share of the SDRF to the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu were Rs 153 crore and Rs 561 crore respectively," it had said.

