65-yr-old TN man claims PM appointed him as deputy; seek help to reach Delhi

The grievances day at the collectorate at Erode in Tamil Nadu saw two bizarre representations -- a 65-year old man, appearing to be mentally unsound, seeking help to reach Delhi for being 'appointed' as deputy PM and an upset youth presenting his plea after wounding his hand. (Photo: Facebook | District Collector Erode)

Erode: The grievances day at the collectorate at Erode in Tamil Nadu saw two bizarre representations -- a 65-year old man, appearing to be mentally unsound, seeking help to reach Delhi for being 'appointed' as deputy prime minister and an upset youth presenting his plea after wounding his hand.

Police said the well-attired elderly person walked into the Collectorate on Monday, saying Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi had 'appointed' him as his deputy and he wanted to go to New Delhi to "assume the office".

He wanted District Collector S Prabakar to help him to reach Delhi immediately.

On hearing his claim, the police tactfully removed the man from the collector's office.

Police said the man appeared to be mentally unsound and went away later. They did not have any details about his identity.

In the other incident, Ranjithkumar (28) of Komarapalayam village submitted a petition seeking the Collector's intervention, alleging 'inaction' by local officials on his repeated representations for grant of 'patta' (land document) to his house site.

Officials said the Collector assured action on his grievance, following which he came out.

However, he suddenly fished out a small scissors and inflicted a cut injury on his hand and submitted another copy of his petition to the Collector.

Police intervened and took him to a nearby government hospital from where he was sent home after the wound was bandaged.