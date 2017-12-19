search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

2 Kashmiris assaulted in Bengaluru: Mehbooba Mufti demands strict action

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Dec 19, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2017, 9:25 pm IST
A group of at least 10 men allegedly beat up a 24-old student and his brother from Kashmir for not speaking in Kannada.
‘Very disturbed by the news of 2 brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru,’ Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said. (Photo: PTI)
 ‘Very disturbed by the news of 2 brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru,’ Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar/Bengaluru: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she was disturbed to learn that two brothers from Kashmir Valley were assaulted in Bengaluru for not speaking in Kannada. She demanded strict action against those involved in the incident.

“Very disturbed by the news of 2 brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru. I would urge the authorities to take strict action against the accused,” she wrote on Twitter.

 

A group of at least 10 men allegedly beat up a 24-old hotel management student and his brother from Kashmir, and damaged their car as they could not speak Kannada.

Based on the footage from a CCTV installed near the site of the incident, Bengaluru police have arrested two men and have launched a manhunt for others.

The brothers were allegedly targeted while they were returning home in their car after having dinner at Bhoopasandra around midnight on Monday. They had stopped their car near a bus stand at NTI Layout in Sanjay Nagar to attend a phone call.

The brothers told the police that four men on two bikes stopped near their car and asked them something in Kannada. They told the men that they were from North India and could not understand anything. The bikers then allegedly told the brothers that they would be allowed to leave the site only if they spoke in Kannada.

The men called some others to the spot and they together allegedly pelted stones at the brothers and their car. The alleged assaulters fled the spot when the duo called the police control room to report the crime.

Tags: kannada, mehbooba mufti, kashmiris assaulted in bengaluru
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Related Stories

2 Kashmiri boys beaten up in Bengaluru for not speaking Kannada


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wealth makes you selfish, claims new study

New study claims wealth can make people selfish. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Year-ender 2017: 10 films that stood out for its strong women portrayals

Stills from some of the films.
 

Woman can smell Parkinson's, will help scientists create first diagnostic test

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Brave woman decides to carry foetus destined to die; will donate organs

Mother to donate terminally ill unborn child's organs to babies that will need it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New study finds dementia more common in rural areas

Study finds dementia more common in rural areas. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bizarre: Boy is born with extra penis on his back

The unnamed baby is already home and is as healthy as any other newborn. (Representational image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Virat-Anushka unpatriotic, earned money in India, spent in Italy: BJP MLA

The Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma got married at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, last week. (File photo)

Clashes erupt in K'taka over Lord Ayappa's pandal erection, 2 cops injured

Twenty-seven people have been taken into custody, the DCP said, adding, some more are expected to be arrested. (Photo:

Modi assures Govt support to bring back those missing in Cyclone Ockhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his prayers that the missing people are returned before Christmas. (Photo: ANI)

2 Kashmiri boys beaten up in Bengaluru for not speaking Kannada

'Very disturbed by the news of 2 brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru. I would urge the authorities to take strict action against the accused,' Mufti posted on Twitter on Tuesday. (Photo: File/Representational)

Markets cheer BJP win in Himachal, Gujarat; Sensex, Nifty touch new highs

Risk appetite grew as the BJP is set to form government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham