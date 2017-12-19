search on deccanchronicle.com
2 Kashmiri boys beaten up in Bengaluru for not speaking Kannada

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 19, 2017, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2017, 9:24 pm IST
A 24-yr-old man, his elder brother from Kashmir were reportedly beaten up, their vehicle damaged by a group of men in Bengaluru on Dec 11.
'Very disturbed by the news of 2 brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru. I would urge the authorities to take strict action against the accused,' Mufti posted on Twitter on Tuesday. (Photo: File/Representational)
Bengaluru: Two Kashmiri brothers in Bengaluru were allegedly assaulted by a group of men for not speaking in Kannada.

According to media reports, a 24-year-old hotel-management student from Kashmir and his elder brother were reportedly beaten up and their vehicle damaged by a group of men near a bus stop in north Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar locality on the night of December 11.

 

"Very disturbed by the news of 2 brothers from Kashmir being assaulted in Bengaluru. I would urge the authorities to take strict action against the accused," Mufti posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Two persons have been arrested based on the CCTV footage installed near the bus stop.

