Think of national security first, BJP tells Cong on army chief appointment

ANI
Published Dec 19, 2016, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 1:55 pm IST
On Saturday, the government announced the name of Lt General Bipin Rawat as the new Chief of Army Staff.
The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the India Army. (Photo: PTI)
 The NDA government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat as the next chief of the India Army. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised the Congress Party for politicising the issue of the army chief appointment, and said that this tug of war is unbecoming and national security should be paramount.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told ANI, "Such kinds of tugs of war on such an important national security issue is unbecoming. We should all rise above petty-politics and think of national security first."

Read: Explain appointment of Rawat as army chief, Congress tells BJP

On Saturday, the government announced the name of Lt General Bipin Rawat as the new Chief of Army Staff and Air Marshal BS Dhanoa as the new Chief of Air Staff.

Lt.Gen. Rawat, who took over as Vice-Chief of Army Staff in September 2016, bypassed Eastern Commander Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi (Armoured Corps) and Southern Commander Lt. Gen. P.M. Hariz (Mechanised Infantry) to bag the coveted post.

Lieutenant General Rawat has remarkable experience of serving in combat areas and at various functional levels in the Indian Army over the last three decades.

The Army veterans on Sunday came to the rescue of the government, which has been drawing flak post the decision to appoint Lt. Gen. Rawat as the next army chief, and said that seniority was not the only aspect taken into consideration prior to making an appointment for such a coveted post.

Tags: bharatiya janata party (bjp), bipin rawat, sambit patra, congress, army chief
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

