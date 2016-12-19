Sushma pledges to help from hospital, responds to a widow's plea

NEW DELHI: Despite being in hospital for over a month, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj still took out time to responded to a plea of a widow who lost her husband in Tokyo recently.

The minister, this time, came forward to help a family which is unable to bring back the mortal remains of a member who died in Tokyo.

“We will bear all the expenses (to bring back the body) and do this without delay,” Ms Swaraj tweeted on Sunday, a day after the Delhi Commission for Women sought her help in bringing back the body of Gopal Ram who died in Tokyo eight days ago.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal had written to Mr Swaraj seeking intervention after Radha Debi, wife of Gopal, approached the commission seeking help, saying the family was unable to bring the body due to financial constraints.

“The family is severely distressed and needs your kind support. Therefore, I am forwarding the representation along with this letter for your kind perusal. Hoping for your support in this matter,” Ms Maliwal said in a letter.